The best bags of this season has something for everyone

The must-have bags this season.

When it comes to bags, this season is all about extreme proportions. Adorable mini bags compete for attention with larger-than-life carryalls and classic crossbody bags. Backpacks come with a polished update while the 1990s’ favourite fanny bags are back in the spotlight too. The good news is you can have one of everything. Here’s the Lounge list of the most coveted bags of Autumn/Winter 2018.

Belt bags

Nobody ever thought that this much-abhorred design could make a comeback. Yet, this hands-free number is back in 2018. The new take is an improved one—less bum bag, more bag on a belt. Pick compact designs like Indian label Outhouse’s woven jute bag with 3D embellishments and for extra utility, try Michael Kors’ new Jayne bag that converts into a fanny pack.

The crossbody

Supremely versatile and always en vogue, winter has designers updating the classic strappy bag in style and texture. Fendi’s new Roma Selleria bag is minimal and rectangular while Delhi-based label Rara Avis offers bags in luxurious textures. Looking for something extra? Emerging label Hunting Season’s signature trunk bags get an added spunk with colourful stripes in a limited-edition collaboration with designer Carolina Herrera.

Mini bags

Tiny bags are big this season, and there’s lots to choose from, in eye-catching shapes and patterns. Chloé’s mini saddle bags sport equestrian motifs or geometrical patters while it-bag label Mansur Gavriel’s tiny duffle bags mix athleisure with leather-craft. These bags are not led by function—credit cards and a lipstick are all that will fit, a smartphone if you are very, very lucky. But if you are looking for a head-turner, these bags are just what you need.

Supersized carryalls

There’s no doing away with big bags. Arya, the prêt label by SVA offers minimal work-ready bags in neutral hues while New York-based label Behno’s tote bags are two-toned and reversible. Look for big, roomy bags—a laptop slot and extra compartments are added perks.

Backpacks

The backpack has undergone a makeover, resulting in designs you can carry to boardrooms, the bar, or an Insta-worthy vacation. Buzzy Los Angeles label Graf Lantz’s minimal felt backpacks are perfect for work while Love Moschino, which launched in India this year, adds kitschy motifs to their designs.