The India Story: Eastern rising

An installation from the 2017 edition of The India Story.

Since its debut in 2015, The India Story (TIS) exposition has become intrinsic to Kolkata’s events calendar, bringing together fashion, lifestyle, food, arts and performances at its venue Swabhumi to boost the region’s creative ecosystem. “We wanted to kill the myth that an event of this stature can only happen in Delhi or Mumbai,” says Madhu Neotia, co-founder of the event. “The India Story is our effort to give Kolkatans an exposure to the creative energy across the nation and reflect the finesse of our tradition and the brilliance of the future.”

The theme for this year is “Above & Beyond”, with an aim to explore transcendentalism in space and design. Expect to find lighting from Paul Matter, clothing from 11.11/Eleven Eleven, Buna and Jenjum, home-grown scents from Bombay Perfumery and décor objects from Koi and Kainaat, among others. The highlight of the four-day event is a debate slated for 15 December, where designers Suket Dhir and Kiran Uttam Ghosh, scenographer Swarup Dutta and Jasmeet Arora, pero’s business head will discuss “Does Gender Play a Role in Design?”

The India Story is on till 16 December at Swabhumi, Kolkata.