The Mint Planner, 2 March 2018

The Bournemouth Symphony Chorus.

Delhi

Photography | The Palaces Of Memory

7 March onwards

From 2010-13, British photographer Stuart Freedman photographed scenes from various Indian Coffee Houses. These will be on display.

11am-7pm. Bikaner House, Pandara Road.

Art | Vietnam—India Artists’ Camp

3 March

Vietnamese artists Dao Thi Lien Huong, Bui Huu Hung, Nguyen Xuan Nghi, Le The Anh and Chu Anh Phuong, along with their Indian partners, Tanmoy Samanta, Nupur Kundu and others, will showcase different styles of painting, from contemporary and impressionist to modern and traditional.

10am-6pm. India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg.

‘H’mong Son’ by Le The Anh.

Music | Jashn-e-Talat

4 March

This is a multi-performance tribute to Talat Mahmood, with a special guest appearance by Talat Aziz and performances by Radhika Chopra, Vidha Lal and Sanjeev Choudhury.

6.30pm. India Islamic Centre, Lodhi Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen

Bengaluru

Dance | Citations: Three Dances

3 March

This evening of contemporary dance by Dayita Nereyeth and Poorna Swami will navigate the quirky and the overlooked, the exuberant and the meditative.

6.30pm/9pm. Meeraqi, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs300, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Music | Hazmat Modine

2-4 March

This seven-piece New York City blues band draws inspiration from Memphis blues and Jamaican rocksteady music, garnished with the sounds of Egyptian Afro-pop, American roots and Tuvan soul.

9.30pm. Windmills Craftworks, EPIP Zone, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,500, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Blues band Hazmat Modine.

Around town | The UpperCrust Food & Wine Show

2-4 March

The three-day food and wine extravaganza will have 100 exhibitors showcasing gourmet food and beverage products and services, kitchen appliances, and a “wine alley”. Apart from this, top chefs from the city will hold masterclasses.

11am-8pm. The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa High Grounds.

Theatre | C Sharp C Blunt

3 March

Featuring Kannada singer-actor M.D. Pallavi, this one-woman show is a satirical take on what it is like to be a woman in the entertainment industry today. English. 1 hour, 15 minutes.

7pm. Prabhath Kalapoornima, Basavanagudi. Tickets, Rs200, available at the venue and on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Film | Million Dollar Baby

3 March

Clint Eastwood’s sports film Million Dollar Baby (2004) is about an under-rated boxing coach who wants to overcome his past and prepares an amateur boxer to become a professional.

4pm. The American Center, 38A JLN Road (39846300).

Music | Suromurchhana

3 March

The Kolkata Suromurchhana will pay homage to A. Kanan and Malabika Kanan with a musical evening. The concert will feature recitals by Omkar Dadarkar, accompanied by Hindole Majumdar on tabla and Anirban Chakraborty on harmonium, and Debashish Bhattacharya, with Samir Chatterjee on tabla.

6pm. Uttam Mancha, Manohar Pukur Road, Kalighat.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Hyderabad

Around town | Kashmiri Food Festival

Till 4 March

Savour Kashmiri delicacies such as roganjosh, goshtaba, yakhni, kesar murg, suyun pulao, zafrani pulao and muj gaad.

7pm. Qube Cafe, H-1-112/73, Gachibowli Miyapur Road, Kondapur. Meal for one, Rs649, inclusive of taxes.

Theatre | Main Rahi Masoom

2 March

Directed by Bhasker Shewalkar, this 75-minute monologue is a biographical sketch of the famous Hindi and Urdu writer Rahi Masoom Raza, which shows how Raza detested communal and vote-bank politics.

8pm. Ravindra Bharathi,, Saifabad. Tickets, Rs250, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen



Mumbai

Theatre | The Importance Of Being Earnest

3-4 March

This is an Oscar Wilde’s comedy about two bachelors, John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest.

6pm. Royal Opera House, Mathew Road. Tickets, Rs800-2,200, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Theatre| The Artist

3 March

The play portrays the journey of a man who lives the life of different characters, including a chaiwala (tea seller).

8pm. The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Linking Road, Bandra—West. Tickets, Rs250, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Music | Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

4 March

The performance by the Bournemouth Symphony Chorus will include Choral Fantasy by Beethoven.

5pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Colaba. Tickets Rs320-1,600, available at the venue and on In.bookmyshow.com.

Film | Memories Of A Murder

3 March

This 2003 South Korean crime-drama is based on Korea’s first serial murders, between 1986-91.

5pm. Cuckoo Cafe, Bandra West. Tickets, Rs249, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Chennai

Around town | An Evening Of Cheese Tasting

2 March

Cheese makers Namrata Sundaresan and Anuradha Krishnamoorthy will encourage participants to taste, and talk about, different kinds of cheese.

4pm. The English Tea Room, Poes Garden (24996499). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Attend a cheese-tasting event today.

Theatre | Dial M For Murder

2-4 March

The thriller by Alfred Hitchcock takes audiences through a love affair, blackmail, and a plan to murder that ends with a twist.

7.15pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets Rs200, Rs300 and Rs500, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Music | Last Indian Village

3 March

Vini Vici, a group comprising electronic music producers Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh, will be performing.

3pm. Four Point Sheraton, ECR-OMR Junction. Tickets, Rs999, Rs1,499, Rs1,999 and Rs5,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Nandini Reddy