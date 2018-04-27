A workspace with equal play

The large circular space enfolds a striking layout—glass-walled privacy pods open out to an aromatic brew lab.

The integration of workspaces and downtime escape zones is becoming a prerequisite rather than a novelty. So while the list of offerings at The A, a new members-only work and leisure club in Mumbai, might not seem particularly inventive (gym, private meeting rooms, spa, restaurant, bar), there is plenty of innovation in its design.

Founder Alkesh Tandon and CEO Romil Ratra, seasoned hospitality experts, imagined a collaborative space that looked beyond traditional luxury. The large circular space enfolds a striking layout—glass-walled privacy pods open out to an aromatic brew lab; an inconspicuous glass door leads to a speakeasy with an extensive menu of gin cocktails; another exit extends into a futuristic virtual reality zone. Thoughtful additions speak to a younger workforce, such as informal terraced seating (modelled on Rome’s Spanish Steps), a restaurant that sources local produce and attends to specific dietary needs (from Keto to gluten-free), and customized airline pods for midday naps.

“Our pricing is as disruptive as the product,” says Ratra. “There is an initial joining fee of Rs1 lakh (valid for 10 years), and then an annual fee of Rs90,000—which is Rs7,500 a month. For us, a person’s income or legacy was not a criteria for selection. We’re not just going after CEOs—we want creative minds in the space.”