Best-laid plans

Here is all the stationery you need to get organized in 2019.

THE DESK MATE

Tea Pot pen stand by BeatRoot

This simple pen stand, available in black, coral and mint colours, is designed with clever divisions that help store writing instruments of different sizes. Available on Beatrootproducts; ₹649

THE LIST MANAGER

Shed Note Stacker

Update old-school paper weights and keep your to-do lists in place with this efficient note stacker made from teakwood, shisham and brass. Great with strips cut out of used printouts. Available on Joinpaperplanes.com; ₹3,200

THE GIFT IDEA

Bespoke wax seal stamp by Quill London

It takes a true stationery enthusiast to appreciate this personalized wax seal stamp in solid brass with handcrafted calligraphy monograms. Perhaps it will encourage you to make more notes? Available on Quilllondon.com; £130, or around ₹11,500

THE TRENDY DESK ACCESSORY

Iridescent Scissors by Poketo

This design-forward stationery brand offers a range of staplers, notebooks, pens and scissors in gold and iridescent hues. Choose an entire set or add a touch of colour with this vibrant desk addition.

Available on Thepaperco.in; ₹2,200

THE ALL-PURPOSE DIARY

Marble Leather Journal Notebook by Supple Room

Need a flexible planner? This spiral-bound journal comes with a ruler, pen holder and three page styles: plain, ruled and dot and square grids. Available on Suppleroom.com; ₹1,399

THE NO-NONSENSE CALENDAR

Calendar Ultima ‘19 by OriginOne

This large wall calendar (3x2ft) has a clean, minimal design and plenty of white space for note-making. Plus, handy checkboxes to count down to a holiday, numbered weeks, a lunar calendar and a panel dedicated to other calenders, such as Chinese and Buddhist. Available on Originone.in; ₹2,500

THE DESK PLANNER

Petite Planner by Smitten on Paper

This California-based paper goods company offers elegant stationery designs in light pastels. This blush-coloured desk planner with gold foil stamping promises to add cheer to list making. Available on Smittenonpaper.com; $18, or around ₹1,200

THE NATURAL INK

Montblanc Elixir Colorist Collection, Pourpre

Montblanc’s new collection of natural inks is available in violet, azure and pourpre colours. Choose the deep pourpre ink, which uses cochineal extract from South America, to add a royal hue to your writing kit. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹4,700

THE WRITING INSTRUMENT

Construction pencil by Fabriano Boutique

Prefer lead over ink? This business-like thick barrel pencil, made from lacquered brass, comes with a centimetre and inch ruler and an integrated sharpener.

Available on Fabrianoboutique.com; $50