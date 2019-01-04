Best-laid plans
From petit desk planners to extra-large calendars, here’s all the stationery you need to get organized in 2019
THE DESK MATE
Tea Pot pen stand by BeatRoot
This simple pen stand, available in black, coral and mint colours, is designed with clever divisions that help store writing instruments of different sizes. Available on Beatrootproducts; ₹649
THE LIST MANAGER
Shed Note Stacker
Update old-school paper weights and keep your to-do lists in place with this efficient note stacker made from teakwood, shisham and brass. Great with strips cut out of used printouts. Available on Joinpaperplanes.com; ₹3,200
THE GIFT IDEA
Bespoke wax seal stamp by Quill London
It takes a true stationery enthusiast to appreciate this personalized wax seal stamp in solid brass with handcrafted calligraphy monograms. Perhaps it will encourage you to make more notes? Available on Quilllondon.com; £130, or around ₹11,500
THE TRENDY DESK ACCESSORY
Iridescent Scissors by Poketo
This design-forward stationery brand offers a range of staplers, notebooks, pens and scissors in gold and iridescent hues. Choose an entire set or add a touch of colour with this vibrant desk addition.
Available on Thepaperco.in; ₹2,200
THE ALL-PURPOSE DIARY
Marble Leather Journal Notebook by Supple Room
Need a flexible planner? This spiral-bound journal comes with a ruler, pen holder and three page styles: plain, ruled and dot and square grids. Available on Suppleroom.com; ₹1,399
THE NO-NONSENSE CALENDAR
Calendar Ultima ‘19 by OriginOne
This large wall calendar (3x2ft) has a clean, minimal design and plenty of white space for note-making. Plus, handy checkboxes to count down to a holiday, numbered weeks, a lunar calendar and a panel dedicated to other calenders, such as Chinese and Buddhist. Available on Originone.in; ₹2,500
THE DESK PLANNER
Petite Planner by Smitten on Paper
This California-based paper goods company offers elegant stationery designs in light pastels. This blush-coloured desk planner with gold foil stamping promises to add cheer to list making. Available on Smittenonpaper.com; $18, or around ₹1,200
THE NATURAL INK
Montblanc Elixir Colorist Collection, Pourpre
Montblanc’s new collection of natural inks is available in violet, azure and pourpre colours. Choose the deep pourpre ink, which uses cochineal extract from South America, to add a royal hue to your writing kit. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹4,700
THE WRITING INSTRUMENT
Construction pencil by Fabriano Boutique
Prefer lead over ink? This business-like thick barrel pencil, made from lacquered brass, comes with a centimetre and inch ruler and an integrated sharpener.
Available on Fabrianoboutique.com; $50