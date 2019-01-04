How to lounge this weekend

Get a glimpse of rare natural history books and lithographs at Bombay Natural History Society’s IX Rare Books exhibition in Mumbai.

On display

Get a glimpse of rare natural history books and lithographs at Bombay Natural History Society’s IX Rare Books exhibition in Mumbai. Among the exhibits are 19th century English ornithologist John Gould’s Birds of Asia lithographs and James Rennell’s Memoirs of a Map of Hindoostan (1788).

The exhibition is on at the BNHS Hornbill House till 6 January.—SD

Skin therapy

Looking for a new year skin detox? Book a gemstone facial from Parisian skincare brand Gemology. Launched in 2007, Gemology promises to rejuvenate your skin with formulations containing trace elements from 20 precious and semi-precious metals. Try a malachite facial for dry skin, amethyst facials for combination skin and diamond facials for anti-ageing.

Gemology is available in Four Seasons Mumbai, Sofitel BKC, Hilton Shilim, JW Marriott Pune, Ritz Carlton Bangalore, Sheraton Bangalore and Snip Salon & Spa Goa. Prices start at ₹2,000.—SD

On a platter

COMORIN Gurugram

A conceptual dining space and store in Gurugram, Comorin is a celebration of regional flavours and comfort foods. Conceptualized by the team behind Indian Accent, the space includes a cocktail bar, a market section and the restaurant. Designed by Manish Mehrotra, the menu abounds in reimagined classics: Bacon Bread Pakora, Kashmiri Palak Goli with Walnut Pulao, Chicken Chili Dabba Gosht and Alwar Milk Cake Ice Cream. Get your choice of bottled craft cocktails from the bar which includes a sous vide infusion counter, and browse the market section before you leave for selections from Comorin’s menu and other speciality foods.

BIERGARTEN Bengaluru

Following the success of its original outpost, launched in 2016 in Whitefield, Biergarten brewery and kitchen brings its craft beers and bar bites to Koramangala. The menu and the glass interior of the new branch is reminiscent of the Whitefield setting (minus the hassle of endless traffic snarls). The bar offers plenty of options, including craft cocktails, but the beers made with specially sourced ingredients are the main attractions, from regular fixtures like Red Ale to seasonal picks like a Smoked Dunked Weizen. A platter of German sausages will go well with all the beer.

For reservations, call +91 80 49653208.

—SD

CECCONI’S Mumbai

Non-members now have good reason to visit Soho House, Mumbai’s new members-only club. Cecconi’s, a northern Italian restaurant that first opened in Mayfair, London, now has its first Indian outpost on the ground floor of Soho House, and is open for the public. The 150-seat restaurant, which offers expansive views of the Arabian Sea, serves dinner from Monday to Friday and an all-day brunch on weekends. If you need a sure winner from the menu, chef Luca D’Amora recommends the spaghetti lobster with tomato, chilli and basil.

For reservations, call +91 22 6213 3333 .—VC

For reservations, call +91 124 4984224. —SD

Page turner

Heads You Win by Jeffrey Archer

(Pan Macmillan, ₹399)

Jeffrey Archer’s latest offering is a fast-paced thriller, like all his books. But it’s also a big tease, and a whole lot of fun. The fate of this tale hangs by the flip of a coin (as the title says)—with two equally risky but riveting outcomes. In both versions, the protagonist, Alexander Karpenko, flees his home in Russia with his mother, after his father is assassinated by the KGB. In one first instance, they board a ship for America; in the other, they head off to Britain. An immigrant’s pursuit of wealth and romance comes to a crashing finale with a mighty twist.—SG