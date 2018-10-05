A gentleman’s indulgences

The Lamborghini Urus.

Milk and Eggs.

Not something that would logically go with “Lamborghini”, but while driving a spectacular super SUV from their stables, the Urus, I couldn’t help but think about how appropriate it would be for a Sunday morning grocery run.

Talk about a classic mid-life crisis. With a twist.

Now I’m not suggesting this is a soccer-parent station-wagon that will blend into daily domesticity. It is a Lamborghini and its legendary DNA is on thoroughly unapologetic display. It’s the first build from the family stable that actually looks like a vigorous, charging bull (with the exception of their limited-run LM002). It’s also the first Lamborghini that one has to literally climb into, seating in comfort four co-passengers.

Having driven most of its fleet, the Aventador, Huracán, Gallardo, even a finely tuned Countach and Murciélago, nearly all being powered by signature Lamborghini V12 and V10 engines, I was a tad sceptical prior to driving the Urus—so named after the modern bull’s ancestor—as it is a 4.0-litre V8.

All concerns flew past as soon as I engaged the Sport mode, one of the six drive options. In moda Corsa (emulative of racetrack conditions), I could have sworn I felt my eyeballs bounce on the back of my skull—its all-wheel drive system clocks 0-100 in 3.6 seconds, hitting a top speed of 305 kmph, should your stomach and the highway permit. Since my mom might be reading this, I’ll abstain from revealing the number I kissed while on the expressway but let’s just say the speed gun wouldn’t have caught me flying past it. And if you are reading this, Mom: the braking performance of the Urus is the finest in its class. Its carbon ceramic brakes, the largest ever on a production car, bring the Urus to a cold halt from 100-0 in 33.7m. And no body-roll whatsoever, even while I was instinctively bracing while navigating a sharp series of bends. I also went bravely where I wouldn’t dream of rolling in on a Huracán—standard issue Indian speed-breakers, and you know exactly who won this one.

I wasn’t able to engage its three made-for Urus modes: Terra (dirt-track), Sabbia (sand-basher fest) and Neve (snow mode). However, I’m planning a milk and eggs run later this year.

Milk from a Saharan desert outpost in north Algeria, and eggs from a quaint snow-laden village at the base of the Austrian Alps.

Arvind Vijaymohan is CEO, Artery India.