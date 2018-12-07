Fashion, animated

Beaded detailing on a metallic dress from the collection.

At Paris Fashion Week last year, designer Manish Arora presented his Fall/Winter collection, Orange Is The New Zen, inspired by media conglomerate Turner International’s character Tuzki. This emoticon bunny with groovy dance moves has a massive following in China, and is instantly recognizable from the range of stickers and GIFs it spawned. Arora’s collection, which features his signature vibrant colours and splashy prints, will be available in India early next year. Turner has also announced the launch of a new retro collection, which is inspired by iconic 1990s cartoons like The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo, Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack.

For this exclusive 40-piece capsule collection, which will be available next month, Cartoon Network Enterprises has collaborated with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The range is largely inspired by The Powerpuff Girls, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the crime-fighting trio, and uses character motifs and elements in elegant, grown-up pieces. “It’s a cool, high-end collection,” says Mahtani. “It’s something you’ll be proud to wear, and not just buy for your children.” The pieces include everyday silhouettes—denim jackets, slip dresses, bomber jackets and sweatshirts—that feature pop-art prints, sequined characters and beaded lettering. “The idea was to have multi-purpose designs that you can use for more than a season,” she adds.

According to Vikram Sharma, vice-president, Cartoon Network Enterprises—Asia Pacific, Turner International, millennials are quite responsive to childhood nostalgia. “Some people that have grown up on these cartoons are over 30 now. But it’s an emotional connect that transcends age barriers,” he says. Following the launch of the capsule collection, the brand will launch a wider range which will be available in retail and online stores.

The Cartoon Network Enterprises X Nandita Mahtani collection starts from ₹10,000.