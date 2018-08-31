A gentleman’s indulgences

While Ms Ursula Andress’ Honey Ryder still remains its strongest memory, the Rolex Submariner that 007 sported was as equally seared on my impressionable pre-teen mind.

I have never been a keen horologist.

I know many a gentlemen who, given the right time, will devote hours to exchange notes on the crown, complication and calibre.

I happened upon a conversation the other evening with mention of rattrapante and guilloche. The uninitiated could rightly be forgiven for assuming they were discussing the dinner menu.

Not for me, these fancy terms of haute horlogerie. I’m one of those visually driven sorts, convinced of abiding love following a mere glance at an object of affection. I’m also keenly drawn to the story behind the name.

I was 11 when I saw Sir Connery playing Bond in Dr No, and while Ms Ursula Andress’ Honey Ryder still remains its strongest memory, the Rolex Submariner that 007 sported was as equally seared on my impressionable pre-teen mind. I bided my time over the following decade and some years with a series of gifted timepieces, first with an HMT, then a Casio Chronograph, followed by a Timex.

The first watch I acquired with my earnings was, predictably, the Submariner that, to this day, remains my first love, and usually part of my daily work uniform. Now, in fair confession regarding my line of work—I’m neither a submarine engineer nor a secret agent (or am I?). Further confession: The deepest I’ve taken this deep-sea diver’s watch are the shallowest Maldivian atolls (and don’t reckon it will witness any Jacques Cousteau level action anytime. Ever).

What is it about the Sub that I love? My thoughts in a nutshell, or should I say, oyster case: It’s an absolute classic, with its design having endured generations, displaying the same DNA as the first one that survived (on a single breath) a submarine deep-dive of 3,131m in 1953. Its design: The result of the interplay between stainless steel and ceramic is just downright sinful. Its hardiness: It’s crafted out of grade 904L metal, usually reserved for high-performance aeronautical gadgetry.

Gloss as I might, I’m familiar with the scoffs Rolexes receive from my puritan posse—the worshippers of fine watchmaking. But it takes a bit more than scoffs to wind-up secret agents like myself.

Arvind Vijaymohan is CEO, Artery India.