A healthy and affordable meal delivery service

Hello Green founder Sunjay Ghai (left) with chef Vicky Ratnani who helped develop the menu. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Hello Green, which began operations in October in Mumbai, provides healthy restaurant-quality calorie-counted food. In addition to an extensive a la carte menu, it also offers gluten-free, low-carb and special meal plans like salad week (where users get five different salads for five days), keto meal plans, weight-loss plans and muscle-building plans. Quite apt for those who want to eat healthy but outsource the thinking to others. “At Hello Green we believe that finding healthy eating options shouldn’t have to be a workout in itself and your energy is better spent at your job or in the gym,” says its founder Sunjay Ghai.

Hello Green’s USP: Chef-crafted, farm-to-table quality meals, at a price you can afford. The food delivery service claims it minimizes its footprint by sourcing ingredients from small, sustainable farms. It uses electric bikes for deliveries and food boxes that can be recycled, and donates 2% of bill amounts to NGOs such as Akshaya Patra and Green Yatra.

People behind it: Ghai, a certified nutritionist and the CEO of Hello Green, says he was always passionate about sustainable and healthy eating. Vicky Ratnani is the resident chef who spent time with nutritionists to develop Hello Green’s macro-friendly menu. The third founder is Rishi Khiani.

How this works: Hello Green works in tandem with Revofit App (on Playstore and AppleStore iOS). You can log into the app and update your daily intake and burn, and chat to a nutritionist to get a curated diet chart prepared for you. And, if you happen to be in the delivery circle, you can get the food delivered. You can also order via their website www.hellogreen.in.

Delivery map: They deliver everyday in south Mumbai (Mahim to Walkeshwar and Cuff Parade) and Andheri West for single meal deliveries. Subscription meal plans can be delivered anywhere in the city. You can also reschedule delivery through email or phone, 12 hours in advance.

Offer alert: You can get 10% off on your first order using the code Hellomeals10, or 15% off on à la carte meals using the code HelloGreen15.

Subscriber says: “The meals are uncomplicated, flavourful and healthy, so we can order in mid-week and still stick to a healthy diet. Everything comes fresh and well-packed, so you can carry it with you. Sometimes we do that on long car rides,” says Mitali Sagar, partner, House of MISU, a fashion site.

Takeaway: “Ours is a healthy food delivery service that offers convenient, customized meals, made for your goals,” says Ghai.

Price points: Meals start from ₹200 (per meal cost). They also offer five-day subscription plans starting at ₹1,499 for one meal a day (longer-duration plans are not available). Delivery charges vary according to location. Orders can be cancelled for a 100% refund up to 12 hours prior to the start of your programme.

Order this

Mera Desi Roast Chicken: A low-fat, high-protein, gluten-free meal with roast chicken, sweet potato mash, vegetables and charred broccoli.

Butter-less Butter Chicken with Brown Rice: For those who wish to enjoy a traditional Punjabi lunch. It has lean chicken breast and does not use butter or cream

Shroomster Burger: A low-fat burger with a quinoa and mushroom patty, whole wheat buns, pickled mushrooms, rocket leaves and cherry tomatoes.

Order at Office looks at healthy meal delivery services.