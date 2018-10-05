How to Lounge this Weekend

Delhi’s invitation-only club goes all out in inviting the city’s epicureans this weekend to celebrate the quintessential Indian thali.

Just arrived

Gary Mehigan has often spoken about his love for India and Indian food. So when the time came to collaborate with Indian labels for a new range of cookware and tableware, he grabbed the opportunity. “The more connections I make, the more chances I have to come here and explore new food,” he said during an event marking the launch of Gary Mehigan x Nicobar collection at the Australian high commission in Delhi on 29 September. The collection features cast-iron cookware and elegant bakeware that can go straight from the kitchen to the table, stone dinnerware, brass essentials and table linen.

The collaboration was brought together by Motherland, an agency that co-founded The Jodhpur Urban Regeneration (JDH) Project with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

“We have always believed in the power of collaborations...because these connections generate tremendous cultural and commercial value,” says Motherland co-founder V. Sunil.

Nicobar also launched the Indian Ocean collection, which will go on sale in December. Gary Mehigan x Nicobar collection will also be available for pre-order starting December; prices range from ₹950-7,200.

“I think the product line will grow and once we can prove the success of the products here, we can export them across the Indian Ocean to Australia,” says Mehigan, who was in India as one of the ambassadors promoting Australia Fest—a six-month-long festival celebrating Australian culture that started in September. As part of the Australia Fest, Mehigan also conducted masterclasses, including one at Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel, showcasing some of South Australia’s best ingredients and flavours. —PKS

On a platter

Delhi’s invitation-only club goes all out in inviting the city’s epicureans this weekend to celebrate the quintessential Indian thali. An ode to the country’s diverse culinary heritage, Delhi Secret Supper Club (DSSC, in collaboration with Airbnb Experiences) hosts a personally crafted gastronomical experience called The Thali Tradition. For its first edition (on till 7 October), DSSC brings in the best in the business—seven Delhi-based restaurants known for their extensive menus. While Chor Bizarre will offer the traditional Kashmiri thali, Mahabelly will serve the flavourful Kerala platter. Bengali, Andhra, north-eastern, Bihari and Parsi thalis will be served at Lavaash By Saby, Jamun, Mood, The Potbelly Rooftop Café and Rustom’s, respectively. Price, ₹950 onwards per thali, including one refill and a non-alcohol beverage from Good Juicery. For details and reservations, visit www.dssc.co. —RI

Auction alert

Think about collecting some vintage past at StoryLTD’s first dedicated auction of 19th-century photographs from India on 9-10 October. Buyers can bid online for works by leading early practitioners, including Lala Deen Dayal, Samuel Bourne and Felice Beato. The grandness of sword-wielding maharajas, bedecked dancing girls, proud hunting parties and the appeal of locales such as Darjeeling are fine examples of Oriental splendour. The auction covers a wide range of single photographs, photographic albums, ambrotypes and stereoscopic cards, with estimates starting at ₹20,000. For details visit www.storyltd.com —BF

Page-turner

Everyone has their favourite Cormoran Strike novel. J.K. Rowling/Robert Galbraith’s lead character, along with partner Robin Ellacott who deserves equal billing, has now featured in four books, and opinion is divided on whether The Silkworm or Career Of Evil is the better work. Alas, Lethal White, the latest, is unlikely to be a contender —opinion on the book is strictly mixed, with critics calling it “bloated” and “overwritten”. Yet, it’s a thoroughly engaging novel with multiple mysteries, memorable characters, and a sharply observed modern Britain peopled with unscrupulous politicians, a rabid media, flaky millennials and phoney social justice warriors. There’s also blackmail, espionage, hints of bizarre sexual practices, and little-known genetic disorders. It may not be the best Galbraith yet, but Lethal White is no lightweight. —SB

