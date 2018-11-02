Splurge or steal, the best gifts for Diwali

Nery 21-Piece Dinner Set by Vista Alegre.

Sound proof: Nery 21-Piece Dinner Set by Vista Alegre

Elevate meal-times with this stunning art deco set designed in collaboration with Portuguese artist Eduardo Nery. Available on Houseofthings.com; Rs 1.7 lakh

Arm candy: Diorama Embroidered Bag by Dior

Eschew conventional festive bags for this embroidered number from Dior’s Cruise 2019 range to complement an array of ensembles. Available in Dior boutiques; price on request