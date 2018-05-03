The Mint Planner, 4 May 2018

Bengaluru

Theatre | The Blooming Orchard

5 May

This English adaptation of a popular Bengali play, Shajano Bagan, is a humorous take on serious subjects such as land-grab and oppression.

4pm/7.30pm. Alliance Francaise, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Chennai

Around Town | Origami Workshop

7-9 May

Hone your child’s creative skills with a special origami summer workshop. Open to children above 8 years.

11am-1pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596). Fee, Rs1,800.

Theatre | Dolls

6 May

Dolls looks at 10 personal stories, part real, part fiction, through 10 women and their experiences.

4pm/7pm. Backyard, 3rd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar. Tickets, Rs250, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Delhi

Art | Life Of Joy IV & Grillanda III

Till 11 May

A painting from Life of Joy IV & Grillanda III.

The exhibition of paintings features work by artists Shibani Kathuria , Chun Hye Jin and Kyoung Suk Cho. The paintings are themed on the feeling of calm and peace the spring season ushers in.

9am-6pm. Korean Cultural Centre India, Lajpat Nagar.

Music | The Kern Dalton Collective

4 May

Rock ‘n’ roll band The Kern Dalton Collective will be performing tonight at the Monkey Bar.

9pm. Pocket C 6 & 7, Vasant Kunj.

Mumbai

Art | Water Has Memory

Till 12 May

The sea is the protagonist of Meera Devidayal’s show. Devidayal portrays its force and power through her paintings, video works and installations.

11am-7pm. Chemould Prescott Road, GT Marg (22000211).

Dance | Aladdin

Ongoing

Around 50 performers bring the popular fable to life in this musical comedy featuring 450 costumes and depicting 14 locations on the stage.

7.30pm. Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs 750-7,500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Hyderabad

Music | Fields Of Love

6 May

This music festival will feature some of the best music producers and DJs from Hyderabad, including Aardy, Tatsama, Vinay Ganji, The Ragamuffins and Zain Sabri.

Noon. Rendezvous, ISB Road, Financial District. Tickets, Rs499, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Kolkata

Music | Rabindra Gaan E Ekok Suman

7 May

Singer Kabir Suman, who also plays the piano, will perform songs penned by Rabindranath Tagore on the eve of Tagore’s 157th birth anniversary.

6.30pm. Kala Mandir Auditorium, Shakespeare Sarani. Tickets, Rs250, Rs500 and Rs800, available on Bookmyshow.com.

—By Nandini Reddy, Shivani Kagti, Sohini Sen, Shweta Upadhyay and Indranil Bhoumik