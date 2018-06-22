Use yoga to release stress

To ease backache, twist your spine sideways, then sit straight on your chair and stretch back with arms extended above the head. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Long hours in office can leave you with bodyache. Shammi Gupta, founder of Mumbai-based Shammi’s Yogalaya, demonstrates three asanas that can help office-goers deal with some common problems.

One, stemming from the use of the computer for long hours, is the carpal tunnel syndrome. To relax the wrists, sit at the edge of the chair, take your arms behind you, with the hands pointing towards each other. Then, move your hands so that the fingertips are facing the chair’s armrests. Next, bring your palms together at a 90-degree angle to your back, with the fingertips facing the backrest. And, finally, point the hands inwards, towards your back. This strengthens the wrists and fingers which are used constantly on the computer.

Second, sitting hunched over the computer means you end up putting too much stress on the spine. Give it a twist a few times during the day. Sit sideways on the chair. Twist the spine so that the chest faces the chair backrest and hold for 20 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Third, your posture at your desk—constant forward bending on the chair—can stiffen the frontal part of the spine. Follow this simple movement to help align the spine to its normal position. Stand behind the chair with your back touching it. Hold the chair seat with your hands behind you, softly bend the knees and try to rest the upper part of your back against the edge of the backrest. Hold this position for a few seconds, breathe normally, and release.