Diwali Special: Let there be light

Botanic table lamp by Objects of Interest.

Green lit

Botanic table lamp by Objects of Interest

This versatile lamp serves as a planter, ideal for garden spaces or an indoor patch of green. Available on Objectsofinterest.in; ₹8,500 for a lamp

Fan out

Baby Venus ceiling fan by Fanzart

Upgrade children’s rooms with these customized, retractable fans that come with a LED light kit. Available in Fanzart stores and on Fanzart.com; ₹22,990

Take a bow

Stråla Table decoration (box) by Ikea

The Swedish decor brand is known for its minimalist cool designs. Like this decorative gift-wrapped box of light that illuminates indoor spaces with a soft golden glow. Available on Ikea.com; ₹990

Light in a bottle

Cosoon Wine Bottle Cork Lights

Your short cut to cool party lights, these simple cork-light fixtures make for a bright alternative to conventional party lights. Available on Amazon.com; $16.96 (around ₹1,250) for a set of four

Concrete shell

Ikebana by Craft Beton

Craft Beton collaborates with designers to reinterpret cement in artistic designs. This lamp created by Cynthia Mijares Rodríguez encases the light source in a floral cement design inspired by Japanese ikebana. Available on Craftbeton.com; ₹19,500

Live wire

Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus by Yeelight

Give your string of fairy lights a smart makeover. These strip lights extend up to 10m and can be synced with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Available on Amazon.in; ₹3,999

Cosmic glow

ABC Co-Create x Catellani & Smith Cosmos Moon Floor Lamp

The dreamy psychedelic effect of this lamp is created by fitting the five adjustable arms with iridescent glass discs and LED bulbs. Available on Abchome.com;$4,995, or around ₹3.6 lakh