Diwali Special: Let there be light
From luminous corks to lamps that double up as planters, discover new ways of seeing the light
Green lit
Botanic table lamp by Objects of Interest
This versatile lamp serves as a planter, ideal for garden spaces or an indoor patch of green. Available on Objectsofinterest.in; ₹8,500 for a lamp
Fan out
Baby Venus ceiling fan by Fanzart
Upgrade children’s rooms with these customized, retractable fans that come with a LED light kit. Available in Fanzart stores and on Fanzart.com; ₹22,990
Take a bow
Stråla Table decoration (box) by Ikea
The Swedish decor brand is known for its minimalist cool designs. Like this decorative gift-wrapped box of light that illuminates indoor spaces with a soft golden glow. Available on Ikea.com; ₹990
Light in a bottle
Cosoon Wine Bottle Cork Lights
Your short cut to cool party lights, these simple cork-light fixtures make for a bright alternative to conventional party lights. Available on Amazon.com; $16.96 (around ₹1,250) for a set of four
Concrete shell
Ikebana by Craft Beton
Craft Beton collaborates with designers to reinterpret cement in artistic designs. This lamp created by Cynthia Mijares Rodríguez encases the light source in a floral cement design inspired by Japanese ikebana. Available on Craftbeton.com; ₹19,500
Live wire
Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus by Yeelight
Give your string of fairy lights a smart makeover. These strip lights extend up to 10m and can be synced with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Available on Amazon.in; ₹3,999
Cosmic glow
ABC Co-Create x Catellani & Smith Cosmos Moon Floor Lamp
The dreamy psychedelic effect of this lamp is created by fitting the five adjustable arms with iridescent glass discs and LED bulbs. Available on Abchome.com;$4,995, or around ₹3.6 lakh