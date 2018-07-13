Gymwear with florals and lace

Just F aims to provide the right mix of functionality and comfort.

Jacqueline Fernandez is passionate about fitness, but the Bollywood actor’s least favourite workout space is the gym. Pole dancing, gymnastics, dance, Pilates and yoga are top of the list for the Kick and Judwaa 2 star who has now launched an athleisure fashion brand, Just F.

A collaboration between Fernandez and Mojostar, which works with celebrities to launch eponymous brands, Just F debuts next week with seven sub-collections and 150 designs. “Sportswear needn’t be super masculine, so we are introducing fusion elements, florals, and may even add lace to some designs,” says Fernandez. Her inputs: a need for pockets in fitness wear, the positioning of straps and hooks, and materials used for leggings.

Expect joggers, leggings, shorts, skirts, tops and jackets in the collection. While there are plans to expand into accessories, the big push now is on sports bras. “The emphasis is on functionality and support but we have played with design in terms of colours, silhouettes and panels,” says Abhishek Verma, CEO, Mojostar.

With the market dominated by international brands and indigenous labels largely catering to male consumers, Fernandez and team identified a gap. “I know how limited the options for women really are,” says the actor. “The existing styles are not designed keeping in mind Indian body types or cultural practices, and many of the brands are expensive for a lot of people. So we have focused on affordability, culture, body type and climate.”

Verma adds: “We used polyester-spandex or polyester-cotton blends. International brands design for women with an average height of 5ft, 4 inches to 5ft, 5 inches, but the average height of an Indian woman is between 5ft, 1 inch and 5ft, 2 inches. We have kept this in mind, but it might take a few seasons to get it right because of the unavailability of data.”

Fernandez hopes Just F will motivate women to incorporate fitness into their lifestyles. “Do what you need to do to get fit and feel comfortable while doing it,” says Fernandez, whose Mumbai home has a dedicated space for dance practice and pole routines. “Currently, I am focused on gymnastics and dance. I have been into pole since last year,” she says.

Just F will be available online from 17 July on Justf.in and www.amazon.in.