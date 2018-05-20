Delhi International Mango Festival: A capital treat

The festival has a host of cultural programmes lined up. Photo: Hindustan Times

If you’ve ever wanted to be welcomed by more than 500 varieties of mango, then the Delhi International Mango Festival next month is the place to be. You’ll be able to sample different varieties, including Alphonso, Totapari, Rataul, Himsagar, Amrapali, Bombay green, Kesar, Fazli and Banganpalli, among others, at this annual affair.

The event, held at the Dilli Haat in Janakpuri, also features a mango-eating competition, where contestants are tasked with finishing 3kg mangoes in 3 minutes.

“This year we will be celebrating 30 years of the festival. It will be a three-day festival from 29 June-1 July, with a host of cultural programmes. Apart from the mangoes on display, visitors will also have the chance to experience mango-based products. A lot of Indian mangoes will be displayed at the festival, but we are trying to see if we can get mangoes from other countries as well,” says an official of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). The DTTDC organizes the festival in coordination with the Delhi government.

For the convenience of visitors, the DTTDC also organizes a free shuttle service from the Tilak Nagar Metro station to Dilli Haat. There is no separate entry charge for the festival.