Gig Watch: DJ Stingray
Never seen without his trademark black balaclava, Sherard Ingram aka DJ Stingray is Detroit’s very own masked crusader. Hailing from the birthplace of techno, the motor-city stalwart has worked with some of the genre’s biggest pioneers, including Carl Craig, Anthony “Shake” Shakir and Drexciya. A regular at Berlin’s cutting-edge techno club Berghain, he has built up a reputation as a visionary behind the decks, taking audiences on a raw, rough-edged and relentlessly breakneck journey through classic Detroit electro and techno music. He’s famous for his warp-speed approach to deejaying, which requires intense concentration and a near-inexhaustible supply of records. On his first Indian tour, expect Ingram to serve up a set of futuristic, floor-melting electronica that never, ever, lets up, for that authentic “dance-till-you-drop” experience. Whether you’re a fan of forward-thinking electronica or just a weekend warrior who wants to have a good time, this is one gig you cannot afford to miss.
When & Where
DJ Stingray will be playing at Famous Studios, Mumbai, today, and at Auro Kitchen & Bar, Delhi, on Sunday. Tickets, available at www.insider.in, start at Rs640 for Mumbai and Rs400 for Delhi.
Lounge lowdown
Check out Ingram’s mix for influential UK music publication FACT (Factmag.com) for an introduction to Ingram’s forward-thinking aesthetic.
Latest News »
- Karnataka assembly election 2018: It is ‘women first’ for govt and BJP, says Narendra Modi
- Music to drench your life’s dreams with
- Not enough shoppers have been stopping at Shoppers Stop
- Tyre stocks skid as MRF cautions on rising costs and greater competition
- Twitter advises users to change passwords after bug found