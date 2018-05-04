Gig Watch: DJ Stingray

Never seen without his trademark black balaclava, Sherard Ingram aka DJ Stingray is Detroit’s very own masked crusader. Hailing from the birthplace of techno, the motor-city stalwart has worked with some of the genre’s biggest pioneers, including Carl Craig, Anthony “Shake” Shakir and Drexciya. A regular at Berlin’s cutting-edge techno club Berghain, he has built up a reputation as a visionary behind the decks, taking audiences on a raw, rough-edged and relentlessly breakneck journey through classic Detroit electro and techno music. He’s famous for his warp-speed approach to deejaying, which requires intense concentration and a near-inexhaustible supply of records. On his first Indian tour, expect Ingram to serve up a set of futuristic, floor-melting electronica that never, ever, lets up, for that authentic “dance-till-you-drop” experience. Whether you’re a fan of forward-thinking electronica or just a weekend warrior who wants to have a good time, this is one gig you cannot afford to miss.

When & Where

DJ Stingray will be playing at Famous Studios, Mumbai, today, and at Auro Kitchen & Bar, Delhi, on Sunday. Tickets, available at www.insider.in, start at Rs640 for Mumbai and Rs400 for Delhi.

Lounge lowdown

Check out Ingram’s mix for influential UK music publication FACT (Factmag.com) for an introduction to Ingram’s forward-thinking aesthetic.