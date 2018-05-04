A jewellery wishlist for Meghan Markle

Who’s the big trendsetter in 2018? It’s Meghan Markle. Even before the Suits star marries Prince Harry, the “Meghan effect” is at work. Clothes and accessories spotted on the American actor are flying off shelves, not unlike the frenzy caused by the sartorial choices of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, now the duchess of Cambridge.

With the wedding just a fortnight away, speculation is rife on Markle’s D-day look. She has, so far, showcased an understated style, wearing only delicate stacked golden jewels. Will she surprise everyone with a statement necklace? Or a tiara? Will she skip gold? Lounge asked some top jewellers to imagine the princess-to-be in their creations.

Vintage inspiration

According to Siddhartha Sacheti, CEO of Jaipur Gems, Markle is sure to stay away from just wearing diamonds. His pick is an Edwardian era-inspired choker. “Diamonds, emeralds and pearls are common elements across these designs—the monarchs were, and still are, biased towards these precious stones,” he says.

Diamonds forever

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali likes jewels to stand the test of time. “I look at Meghan as statuesque and elegant. The jewellery we would like for her is classic and timeless,” she says. Her pick—pristine diamonds to accentuate the bride’s white wedding dress.

Singular glam

Shreedevi Deshpande Puri, creative head of Ganjam, recommends a dose of glamour for the actor-turned-princess. “The Riverdance necklace (matched with a bracelet), with its asymmetrical silhouette, is unconventional, with a sapphire highlighting the hand-crafted platinum and diamond piece,” she says.

Classic take

Keeping in mind what she sees as Markle’s understated and feminine style, Vandana Jagwani, creative director of Mahesh Notandass, took the classic route while picking her jewels. She says, “Our waterfall necklace set in 18-carat gold with pear-shaped diamonds would perfectly finish what’s (certainly) going to be a spectacularly gorgeous bridal look.”

Green day

“I’d love to see Markle in this emerald and rose-cut diamond necklace,” says Tarang Arora, creative director and CEO of Amrapali. Arora, who has a soft spot for the gems, hopes this wedding will make emeralds the talk of the town.

Colour play

Jaipur-based designer Sunita Shekhawat summarizes Markle’s jewellery style as delicate, classic and elegant. She says, “I’d select these opal and tanzanite earrings. It would look like a dream come true on the beautiful bride-to-be.”