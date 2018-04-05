The Mint Planner, 6 April 2018

Bengaluru

Art | Textures

Till 8 April

Thirty of artist Venita Lall Vohra’s works in mixed media and acrylic on canvas, inspired by nature, interpret her life’s experiences.

10am-7pm. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road. Prices, Rs7,500-30,000.

Around town | Land And Lens

7-13 April

This photography exhibition by the rural youth of Chamarajanagar and women farmers from Sirsi will also showcase forest and field produce.

10am-7pm. Venkatappa Art Gallery, Kasturba Road. For details, visit Landandlens.org.

Hyderabad

Theatre | Court Martial

7 April

Written by Swadesh Deepak, this is the story of an army recruit, Ramchandar, who is accused of killing his senior officer and injuring another. Ramchandar’s trial is not only a fight for his life but also questions the norms of society. Hindi; 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Kolkata

Theatre | Punorutthan

12 April

The play looks at the lives of miners, exploring conflict, dishonesty and corruption.

6.30pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. For details, call 983071620.

Around town | Play Detective

7 April

The British Council, Kolkata will host a workshop for children aged 9-13 to help them develop their communication skills and creative abilities.

10.45am-12.45pm. The British Council, L&T Chambers, Camac Street (40074341). Fees, Rs120 and Rs200, payable at the venue.

Chennai

Around town | Pao And Bao

Till 15 April

Ciclo Cafe’s Pao and Bao festival.

The festival elevates simple breads that have been part of home baking, imparting new flavours and fillings. The breads will be served with items like kebabs, potato curry and pepper mushrooms.

Noon-10pm. Ciclo Cafe, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram (42048666). Meal for two, Rs1,000, plus taxes.

Mumbai

Art | Nine Painters From Kerala

Ongoing

This show by nine artists from Kerala includes the works of Abul Hisham, Ratheesh T., Aji V.N. and C.K. Rajan. The 12 works are in mixed media.

11am-6pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays). Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mereweather Road, Colaba (22023030).

Theatre | Maati

6 April

This is the story of a family of landless shepherds and their desire for a male child. Hindi, 2 hours.

7.30pm. G5A, Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi. Tickets, Rs100, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Delhi

Theatre | The Shakers In The Spectres of Shakespeare

7 April

Directed by Sanjay Kumar, theatre group Pandie’s play is an attempt to explore the supernatural elements in Shakespeare plays like The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth. English; 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7.30pm. Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Tickets, Rs200, Rs350 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Art| Artspeaks India

6-10 April

Conceptualized by Ashwini Pai Bahadur and curated by Georgina Maddox, the exhibition brings together existing as well as commissioned work by artists like Anjolie Ela Menon and Arpana Caur.

10.30am-7pm. Bikaner House, Pandara Road.

—By Shivani Kagti, Sohini Sen, Nandini Reddy, Shweta Upadhyay and Indranil Bhoumik