A sneaker for every sport

Basketball | Onitsuka Tiger

To mark its 70 years, Japanese sneaker brand Onitsuka Tiger launched new models of the OK Basketball sneakers on 18 January. The 2019 versions of the sneaker are a tribute to the original 1950 models, with updated fits and a cushioned inner sole. Available at all Onitsuka Tiger stores, starting from ₹6,999.

Running | Adidas

Adidas launched the Nite Jogger running sneakers on 12 January. Modelled after the original shoe from 1976, it has a black mesh and nylon ripstop upper. The shoe is also updated with the brand’s popular Boost cushioning midsole for extra comfort. Available in select Adidas Originals stores and on Shop.adidas.co.in, for ₹13,999.

Skateboarding | Vans

Touted as the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe, the TNT Advanced Prototype is now in India. Offering expanded unisex sizes from 3.5-13, the shoe has a moulded heel clip for better cushioning. Available at authorized Vans Pro Skate dealers, for ₹5,999.

—Compiled by Pradip Kumar Saha