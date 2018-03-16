Essential gadgets for the wildlife enthusiast

Bushnell 10x42 Legend M Series binoculars

Whether you are trying to focus on a tiny minivet in the undergrowth, or a big cat lazing by a waterhole, good binoculars are essential. These ones from Bushnell are top-of-the-class. They are also waterproof (including the lenses). At 10x42mm, you get excellent magnification and a wide field of view. The ED Prime Glass gives images that are high-resolution and colour-tuned.

Buy on Amazon.in for Rs32,398.

Canon EF 100-400mm Zoom Lens

For a wildlife photographer, a good lens is critical. This one from Canon is among the best in the super-zoom range. A minimum aperture of f/4.5 allows for better exposure and richly detailed images. The lens’ Air Sphere Coating technology reduces backlit flaring and provides good performance even in wet or dusty conditions.

Buy from Amazon.in for Rs1,49,995.

Petzl Reactik+ headlamp

This headlamp packs in 300 lumens of illumination, and, when connected to the MyPetzl Light mobile app, lets you do things like assess remaining burn time, modify brightness, and create light profiles for various conditions. It consumes very little battery. It’s a Bluetooth-enabled device and can be charged through a micro-USB port.

Buy from Trekkinn.com at Rs7,006.

Jackery Bolt 6000 power bank

A good power bank is a must if you’re planning to spend time in places where electricity is hard to come by. This power bank packs 6,000 mAh of power. It comes with built-in micro-USB and lightning cables, allowing you to charge your Apple and other devices. In all, the power bank can charge three devices simultaneously.

Buy from Amazon.in for Rs5,499.

GoPro Hero6 Black

The new GoPro Hero6 is an all-round outdoors star that can record 4K videos at 60fps and full-HD slow-motion videos at 240fps. You can mount it anywhere, making it a versatile gadget when tracking wildlife. You also save on storage, as the Hero6 uses the High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) format for photographs and videos.

The GoPro Hero6 costs Rs37,000.

Nature apps

Nature apps act as interactive repositories of information and are especially useful when it comes to birding. Some of the good international apps include eBird (with India-specific features), BirdsEye, and the rudimentary but informative eGuide to Birds of the Indian Subcontinent. A recently launched Roadkills app (Android only) seeks to develop a repository of user-generated geo-tagged photographs.