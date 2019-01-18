Source: From Louis Vuitton soft luggage to Shades of India sari
A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire
ROYAL REPAST
Graphic Gilded by Kika Tableware
Inspired by Ikat weaves, this monochromatic set adds a hint of opulence with gold trimmings. Available at select stores and on Luxury.tatacliq.com; Rs 750 onwards for single pieces
DAILY PLANNER
Pennline Organizer with Powerbank
Going clutter-free is easy with an organizer that includes a built-in wireless powerbank. It includes a hardbound notebook and slots for cards, phone, stationery and cables. Available on Williampenn.com; Rs 5,525
EAR CANDY
Ear crawlers by Prakshi Fine Jewellery
Swap danglers and studs for this pair of gold and diamond ear crawlers crafted by Delhi-based designer Prakshi Sharma. Available at Prakshi Fine Jewellery, Delhi; approximately Rs 1.5 lakh
ROSÉ STANDARD
Chandon Rosé Limited Edition
Marking five years in India, Chandon launches a limited-edition ‘Think Pink’ bottle for its Rosé varietal. The packaging draws inspiration from the peacock, lotus, Mughal architecture and local textiles and jewellery. Available at select retailers in Mumbai and Delhi; Rs 1650
HANDLOOM CHIC
Melati sari and Riza blouse by Shades of India
This metallic tissue sari from the label’s Desiderata collection is highlighted with dabka and badla work, and paired with a foil-printed silk and organza blouse. Available at Shades of India stores; ₹20,000 for the sari and ₹10,500 for the blouse
INTIMATE CARE
Raw Nature Chafing Ease Cream
This independent skincare label offers a range of “below-the-belt” hygiene products. Like this cedarwood and lavender cream that prevents irritation and rashes. Available on Rawnaturecompany.com; ₹649
VACATION READY
Horizon soft luggage by Louis Vuitton
Acclaimed industrial designer Marc Newson creates a new line of soft luggage crafted from thermo-formed 3D knit with a double-sided jacquard featuring the brand’s iconic logo. Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques; price on request
