Source: From Louis Vuitton soft luggage to Shades of India sari

Raw Nature Chafing Ease Cream

ROYAL REPAST

Graphic Gilded by Kika Tableware

Inspired by Ikat weaves, this monochromatic set adds a hint of opulence with gold trimmings. Available at select stores and on Luxury.tatacliq.com; Rs 750 onwards for single pieces

DAILY PLANNER

Pennline Organizer with Powerbank

Going clutter-free is easy with an organizer that includes a built-in wireless powerbank. It includes a hardbound notebook and slots for cards, phone, stationery and cables. Available on Williampenn.com; Rs 5,525

EAR CANDY

Ear crawlers by Prakshi Fine Jewellery

Swap danglers and studs for this pair of gold and diamond ear crawlers crafted by Delhi-based designer Prakshi Sharma. Available at Prakshi Fine Jewellery, Delhi; approximately Rs 1.5 lakh

ROSÉ STANDARD

Chandon Rosé Limited Edition

Marking five years in India, Chandon launches a limited-edition ‘Think Pink’ bottle for its Rosé varietal. The packaging draws inspiration from the peacock, lotus, Mughal architecture and local textiles and jewellery. Available at select retailers in Mumbai and Delhi; Rs 1650

HANDLOOM CHIC

Melati sari and Riza blouse by Shades of India

This metallic tissue sari from the label’s Desiderata collection is highlighted with dabka and badla work, and paired with a foil-printed silk and organza blouse. Available at Shades of India stores; ₹20,000 for the sari and ₹10,500 for the blouse

INTIMATE CARE

Raw Nature Chafing Ease Cream

This independent skincare label offers a range of “below-the-belt” hygiene products. Like this cedarwood and lavender cream that prevents irritation and rashes. Available on Rawnaturecompany.com; ₹649

VACATION READY

Horizon soft luggage by Louis Vuitton

Acclaimed industrial designer Marc Newson creates a new line of soft luggage crafted from thermo-formed 3D knit with a double-sided jacquard featuring the brand’s iconic logo. Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques; price on request