Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From D’Artiste sunglasses to Kaveri cotton sari

Flower power: D’Artiste sunglasses by Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani takes the floral route to tinted eyewear for Spring/Summer 2018. The high point of the label’s geometric D’Artiste sunglasses are the densely patterned lenses, in colours like pink, pale yellow, and blue. Available at Armani.com; $255 (or around Rs16,500).

Kaveri cotton sari by Nomad

Summer crush: Kaveri cotton sari by Nomad

Billowing skirts and vintage Naani’ki silver jewellery are the mainstays of this sustainable label. Also covetable are Nomad’s lightweight saris, such as this breezy, handwoven Chanderi piece in a soothing egg-shell hue, finished with crochet thread-work by craftswomen from Delhi’s Nizamuddin dargah basti. Available at Diariesofnomad.com; Rs4,900.

Polaroid 600 Camera- 96 Cam-Fresh Blue

Instant flashback: Polaroid 600 Camera- 96 Cam-Fresh Blue

The 1990s nostalgia trend continues with this vibrant new limited-edition camera range that comes with a close-up lens, an exposure slider and a flash. Available on Eu.polaroidoriginals.

com, €189.99 (or around Rs15,100).

Dot square mug set by Studio Objectry

Kitchen Love: Dot square mug set by Studio Objectry

The Delhi-based design studio combines ceramic and pinewood to create these statement mugs, handmade by artisans from Longpi village in Manipur. A local firing technique lends these glaze-free products a metallic, charcoal-black finish. Available at Objectry.com; Rs1,650.

Ellsworth Kelly by Phaidon Press

Book alert: Ellsworth Kelly by Phaidon Press

One of the great American abstract artists of the 20th century, Ellsworth Kelly was famed for his use of bright colours and “hard-edge” painting style (with clear edges). “To hell with pictures,” he once said. This definitive monograph with 350 illustrations charts the artist’s journey from the 1940s till his death in 2015. Available on Phaidon.com; £49.95 (or around Rs4,560).

Compiled by Sohini Dey and Vatsala Chhibber.

***

KOOLGATOR Cooling Neck Wrap.

By Invitation: Vanities

An ode to things you don’t need but must have

This week: KOOLGATOR Cooling Neck Wrap

Even before its full onslaught, it is quite clear that this will be the summer of our discontent (will, calm down.)

Consider how the world is heating up.

Stormy Daniels has spoken. Melania has not.

Kejriwal has been apologetic. Trump hasn’t.

And this entire Zuckerberg and Cambridge Analytica fiasco.

Things need to cool down a bit.

Enter, stage left, the crushingly cool KOOLGATOR Cooling Neck Wrap.

A cosy campfire at the end of this troubling tunnel.

Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and the non-toxic, super-absorbent crystals sewn inside the middle chamber absorb hundreds of times their weight in water. Through a devious process of evaporation, this keeps you cool all day. It is the same way your body deals with sweat.

Water is all you need. No refrigeration. No ice.

The soft, breathable fabric helps in cooling. It snaps securely around your neck. The colours don’t bleed. Unlike those of us affected by GST.

The technology is embedded in the fabric so there is absolutely no chance of you being molested by any chemical reaction.

Now where do your wear this?

At parties where politics might be discussed, most obviously.

At the four-ball on the course.

While playing sport.

Any place where you think you may feel the heat.

In the case of those in advertising, at every client review.

I am also told that it makes for an astoundingly bright idea for corporate firms.

Yes, they do bulk customization (is this an oxymoronic statement?)

So this summer, do invest in one.

See you later… Kool…

(KOOLGATOR Cooling Neck Wraps are available on Amazon.com for $9.99, or around Rs650, a pop.)

Swapan Seth is CEO, Equus.