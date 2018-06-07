Premium sound

Mass Fidelity Core, Rs33,999.

Good things do come in small packages. Canadian audio company Mass Fidelity’s Core wireless speaker is 6 inches in length and breadth, and just 4-inches tall. It is a rather incredible design feat when you consider everything it manages to pack in—five audio drivers, a battery that can play music for as long as 12 hours, and connectivity features that include an optical audio port. No smartphone app is needed to set this up—simply pair it with your phone’s Bluetooth and you are good to go. If you want multi-room audio, you can pair up to eight Core speakers to stream music to every room at home.

Despite the compact size, the Core’s sound will effortlessly fill a large hall space, complete with the finer details as well as balanced low frequencies.

Bass is powerful without the separate subwoofer (you can buy the Core Sub separately for Rs25,999). Any genre of music, including vocals, sounds good on the Core.

It does, however, lose out slightly if you keep it for listening at close quarters—it doesn’t feel as vibrant at low volumes.