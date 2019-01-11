Source: From Ashish N Soni trouser suit to Amadora Summer Time ice-cream

This music system has both, plus songs of 1,000 other artists made available through a strategic association with Sony DADC.

Face time: NuFACE Gold Trinity Complete Skin Toning Collection

Take your skincare ritual up a notch. This three-piece kit comes with a microcurrent device that promises to tone your facial muscles with 5 minutes of daily use. Finish with a gold gel primer and cleansing wipes. Available at Lookfantastic.co.in; ₹27,900

Sweet disposition: Amadora Summer Time

This Chennai-based boutique ice-cream brand offers gourmet flavours using seasonal ingredients. Try the one layered with raspberry, blueberry, blackberry and shortbread. Available at Amadora outlets in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad; ₹210 for a scoop

Music box: Acoosta Uno music system

In the mood for Ed Sheeran or Badhshah? This music system has both, plus songs of 1,000 other artists made available through a strategic association with Sony DADC. It comes with a karaoke microphone. Available at select retailers across India, and on Amazon.in; ₹10,750

Old School: Ashish N Soni trouser suit

The designer boutique by Amazon offers archival pieces by Indian designers. Find rare treasures like Rina Dhaka’s ruffled saris, bridalwear by Ashima Leena and J.J. Valaya or this polka-dotted number by Ashish N. Soni. Available on Amazon.in;₹17,500

Vase study: The Lohasmith’s Copper Test Tube Vase

Mumbai based multi-designer store Clove houses eye-catching fashion and home décor items. Case in point: This 12-bud holder vase designed by The Lohasmith is crafted from test tubes bound with copper. Available at Clove, Mumbai; ₹7,500

Hot seat: Laza Leisure armchair by IDUS

Animal prints will be big in 2019— why just limit them to your wardrobe? This zebra print wooden chair from Delhi-based interiors brand Idus makes a fine accent piece for living rooms. Available at IDUS flagship store, Delhi; ₹75,000