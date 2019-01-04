What to wear in 2019, according to your zodiac sign

Take cues from your zodiac signs to find the right trends, colours and silhouettes for 2019.

Aries

The Aries woman has a knack for leading the pack. You carry off a suit with poise—and the Spring/Summer 2019 runways offer plenty of inspiration, from Burberry to Kenzo. To make the most of the trend, layer the blazer over a dress or jumpsuit that multitasks from day to night. Athleisure scores big—reserve white trainers for your suit and keep a second pair of statement sneakers to offset dresses and separates.

Tauras

The Taurean is a creature of particular tastes. Comfort and style are both crucial: an Oscar de la Renta tulle dress, and separates in luxurious fabrics like velvet and cashmere are failsafe picks for you. Accessories are best kept classic, like a Hermès scarf or the Cruise 2019 take on the Lady Dior bag.

Cancer

The Cancerian likes to keep things consistent. Handloom ensembles, sheer layers and relaxed bottoms should be on your style memo—look for classic patterns like florals and checks, or Rahul Mishra’s mix of both on a summery white dress. Swap heels for patterned shoes or add sparkle with Lai’s Old Delhi-inspired jewels.

Gemini

You like your ensembles to be conversation starters. A Gemini can make Spring/Summer 2019’s trickiest trends work, be it crocheted and patchworked designs or a Prabal Gurung tie-dye dress. Pick accessories that are equally bold, be it tinted sunglasses or statement heels . Plus, you are the most likely zodiac sign to fall for a technicolour eyeshadow palette.

Leo

The Leo woman lets her style do the talking . Think surface engineering, textures and detailing. A fringed Stella McCartney dress or Rimzim Dadu’s metallic cord designs make for great sartorial picks this year. You will always be on the lookout for new accessories—start with the new Guirlande de Cartier bag inspired by the brand’s famous jewellery box.

Virgo

This year, take your love for timeless dressing to the next level. Emerging designer Sunaina Khera elevates the classic LBD with multi-coloured embroidery. Delicate geometric jewels will add polish to your ensembles. When it comes to accessories, pick practical block heels and mules and offset the feminine details with a chunky watch.

Scorpio

Ask any Scorpio, black is always in. This zodiac sign swears by elegance and practicality but the result is never short of edgy. Elevate the dark palette with uneven hemlines and surface textures: Alexander McQueen’s biker jacket with a side drape and cutwork detailing makes for a standout closet addition. Finish with a statement bag.

Libra

This zodiac sign is all about achieving perfect equilibrium between contrasting elements. Giorgio Armani’s iridescent ensembles, with ruffled PVC and subtle embellishments, are made for you. Your accessories must have balance too, between style and function—sleek jewellery, cross-body bags and dance-ready flats are always a good idea. A metallic eyeshadow will light up your face.

Sagittarias

This zodiac sign loves to dress up. Metallic numbers will be hot this year; pick Temperley London’s blush-toned designs for an au courant look. Amplify the drama with accessories—swap crystal and rhinestone-studded footwear for feather and fringe. And no one better to flaunt a dark berry lipstick than a daring Sagittarian.

Capricorn

No one will appreciate Michael Kors’ sports luxe Resort 2019 better than a Capricorn woman, who is always on a quest for functional designs. Look for soft suits to wear to work, paired best with the popular Cruise 2019 wide-legged trousers. Other trends to try—polka dots, monochromes and stripes. Offset the ensemble with slim architecture-inspired jewellery and keep your essentials in place with on-trend supersized bags.

Pisces

The Piscean is defined by a carefree spirit, and has a soft spot for fluid silhouettes, soft fabrics, delicate motifs and sheer layers. Accessories must have the same airy quality as the ensembles, not without a hint of quirk—try Varnika Arora’s Gaudi-inspired earrings or Giuseppe Zanotti fish bone sandals.

Aquarias

The Aquarian sensibility is hard to pin down, and that makes it all the more exciting. Take cues from Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection to stock up on vivid colours and quirky patterns. Add spunk with multicoloured sandals and nail paint in a bright hue like Etsy’s colour of 2019—burnt orange.