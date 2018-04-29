The gender pay gap
According to the Korn Ferry Gender Pay Index, women in India make on-average 16.1% less than men
Last Published: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 06 28 PM IST
According to the Korn Ferry Gender Pay Index, which uses information from Korn Ferry’s pay database, women in India make on-average 16.1% less than men, similar to the global average.
However, the pay gap narrows when you analyse the same job level, same function, same company. When male and female employees were at the same level, in the same company, and the same function, the average gap was 0.5%. In India, when evaluating the same job level, the gap was 4%, and when considering the same level at the same company, 0.4%.
The index is an analysis of gender and pay for over 12.3 million workers in 14,284 firms in 53 countries.
First Published: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 06 28 PM IST
