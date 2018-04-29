 The gender pay gap - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Leisure

The gender pay gap

According to the Korn Ferry Gender Pay Index, women in India make on-average 16.1% less than men
Last Published: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 06 28 PM IST
Livemint
The gender pay gap in India is similar to the global average. Photo: Alamy
The gender pay gap in India is similar to the global average. Photo: Alamy

According to the Korn Ferry Gender Pay Index, which uses information from Korn Ferry’s pay database, women in India make on-average 16.1% less than men, similar to the global average.

However, the pay gap narrows when you analyse the same job level, same function, same company. When male and female employees were at the same level, in the same company, and the same function, the average gap was 0.5%. In India, when evaluating the same job level, the gap was 4%, and when considering the same level at the same company, 0.4%.

The index is an analysis of gender and pay for over 12.3 million workers in 14,284 firms in 53 countries.

First Published: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 06 28 PM IST
Topics: gender pay gap pay gap women employees female employess pay gap India

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »