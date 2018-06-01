Art at the heart of London

‘Le Rêve (The Dream)’ by Picasso. ©Succession Picasso: DACS London, 2017

Picasso at Tate Modern

In March, Tate Modern opened Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy, an exhibition covering the artist’s most creative year. More than 100 paintings, sculptures and drawings showcase a month-by-month journey through Pablo Picasso’s “year of wonders”. Don’t miss the three paintings that feature his lover Marie-Thérèse Walter. Picasso painted them over just five days in March 1932; this is the first time they are being shown together. Family photographs offer a rare glimpse into the life of the 20th century’s most influential artist. Till 9 September, £22 (around Rs2,000), Tate.org.uk.

Monet at National Gallery

Think Claude Monet and you’ll probably conjure up Impressionist landscapes. For the first time, a National Gallery exhibition that opened this month shines the spotlight on the buildings he painted. Monet & Architecture presents over 75 paintings set across various cities. From churches and canals to railway stations, he painted everything, simple or grand, historic or modern. Till 29 July, £20, Nationalgallery.org.uk.

Kahlo at the V&A

In June, the Victoria and Albert Museum will unveil Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up, an extraordinary perspective into the artist’s life through her personal belongings. After her death in 1954, her husband sealed her possessions at the Blue House in Mexico City. When the cupboards were opened 50 years later, they revealed a treasure trove of her iconic Tehuana outfits, jewellery, accessories, medical corsets, etc. The V&A will exhibit these alongside self-portraits of Kahlo wearing them. From 16 June-4 November, £15, Vam.ac.uk.