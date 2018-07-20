Track your vitals with this band

Photo: iStock

Goqii Vital belongs to the new breed of fitness bands which provide a more holistic heart health monitoring system. They come with sensors that can monitor both heart rate and blood pressure.

The Vital looks a lot smaller than the Goqii HR band. The focus is on improving user experience rather than dazzling users with eye-catching props. It is water-proof to the point that users won’t have to take it off while washing hands or to avoid rain. The screen looks big and supports touch, making navigation more intuitive. Users can swipe up and down to toggle between different options. The bigger screen and colourful interface ensure the screen elements and readings are clearly visible in outdoor conditions.

The only other fitness band which can measure blood pressure and has a colour screen is Lenovo HX30F Spectra (₹2,999), but it doesn’t have a touch screen.

The Goqii Vital can track steps, cycling sessions, sleep, and alert users if they have been inactive for a long time, or when they get a call or message notification on their phone

The Goqii Vital can track steps, cycling sessions, sleep, and alert users if they have been inactive for a long time, or when they get a call or message notification on their phone. While the band’s heart-rate readings are quite accurate, blood-pressure readings are slightly lower than those taken by a medically approved device.

Battery backup is impressive—it lasted a whole week on one charge, double what the Lenovo Spectra could muster. It costs just ₹3,499 and comes bundled with three months of a Goqii coaching plan, which includes access to live video guides by health experts and free consultation from doctors and nutritionists via the Goqii app (free; Android, iOS). Goqii Vital is available on Amazon.in and Goqii’s online Health store.