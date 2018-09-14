A Delhi designer makes furniture that’s sculptural and sustainable

Stump and Y bench from Differniture.

Can wooden furniture be sustainable? Delhi-based furniture designer Aakriti Kumar, who is hosting an exhibition in the Capital, says yes. The Parsons School of Design alum’s furniture brand Differniture uses sustainable materials to create sculptural designs. Think hexagonal-top tables, wooden upholstered sofas and geometric accent pieces. “I want my designs to incorporate form and function in equal respect,” says Kumar. “I also ensure eco-friendliness, be it in the materials or processes.”

Differniture’s best pieces are made from teak and pinewood. Kumar’s recent collection Tessellate is made using leftover pieces from older projects. “There are interesting imperfections in old wood that has weathered and seasoned,” she says.

Kumar is introducing new collections during the exhibit. “I will showcase my first furniture line for children, from toddlers to pre-teens,” she says. “I am also getting into bedroom furniture, with beds for both children and adults.”

The Differniture furniture exhibition is on at Bikaner House, Delhi till 19 September, 11am-6.30pm.