Spring/Summer 18’s most eye-catching colours

If your outfit isn’t competing to outshine the popsicle in your hand, you aren’t dressed for summer yet. In Spring/Summer 2018, the colour palette is decisively maximal. Think bright yellow, punchy red-and-pink, and vibrant sorbet hues punctuated by grey and earthy hues. From apparel to accessories, these are the season’s most enticing colours.

Shades of pink

Pink has a long history of being stereotyped feminine, but the emergence of millennial pink (a muted bubblegum pink) in recent years has suggested new attempts to reclaim the colour and offer fresh perspectives. This season, pink expanded its scope to include fuchsia, dusty rose, and blush. Eschew “feminine dresses” for printed pyjama sets, anti-fit jumpsuits, and separates, or even a power suit. Who says pink can only be pretty and coy?

Gucci

Gen Z yellow

Somewhere between millennial pink and lilac, yellow made its entrance on the trend charts. Favoured by singer Rihanna and young stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Kaia Gerber, Gen Z yellow comprises a wide spectrum of shades from “buttercream to melted butter and beyond”, according to style blog Man Repeller. Be it a suit or sunglasses, yellow demands attention—pick pale hues for casual occasions, and raise the brightness with statement ensembles.

M.A.C Cosmetics

Lilac and lavender

This may well be the year of purple. Long before Pantone declared Ultra Violet the colour of 2018, lighter shades of lilac and lavender had taken over the Spring/Summer 2018 runways. The season’s most prominent pastel hue, lilac, lends itself gracefully to classic summer silhouettes, whether it’s Emporio Armani’s wispy dresses or Michael Kors’ knits. The pale hue also makes for an impactful makeup pick.

Rara Avis by Sonal Verma

Grey tone

While bright hues dominated global catwalks, the mood on the Indian runways was a calm shade of grey. Usually considered a neutral staple, mixing textures and different shades of grey can make for a standout monochromatic ensemble. Take your cues from Daniel Syiem and Padmaja Krishnan, who used charcoal handlooms for Spring/Summer 2018, and Sonal Verma’s layered greys in woven, sheer and metallic fabrics for her label Rara Avis.

Michael Kors

Sky blue

Blue is an year-round colour in its myriad shades, from dark navy and royal blues to pale icy hues. For summer, the preferred shade of blue pays an ode to the clear skies of sunny days. From luxe dresses by Ralph & Russo and ROKSANDA to everyday items by high-street brands like Zara and Accessorize, this pastel hue is everywhere. A great workwear shade, sky blue is also a familiar colour in the bridal-wear collections of Payal Singhal and Shyamal & Bhumika.

H&M

Poppy red

Bright red is an instant siren call to attention, recurring across Spring/Summer 2018 collections in sheer fabrics, vinyl, silk, and handlooms. Designers like Giorgio Armani and JW Anderson elevated the shade-mixing it with pink in a bubblegum combination to create a new two-toned colour-blocking trend. If a fully red ensemble seems overwhelming, swap your regular pumps for a pair of red heels or swipe on a bold lip colour.