How to Lounge this Weekend

Say cheers

Add a touch of French art-de-vivre to your Christmas. Bring home the special-edition Impérial, a blend of Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay grapes, specially curated by Moët & Chandon for the holiday season. Available at select stores across Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru for ₹7,466, ₹7,420 and ₹5,219, respectively.

While we are on the subject of wines, Chandon India is launching My Chandon to mark its fifth anniversary—Chandon Brut in a 180ml bottle—this month in Mumbai and Delhi. The sparkling wine will be released in 2019 across India at select outlets.—PKS

On a platter

AN INDIAN CHRISTMAS AT THE BOMBAY CANTEEN, MUMBAI

As a tribute to traditional Christmas feasts around the country, the team at Bombay Canteen has designed a special menu featuring family recipes from five different regions. Choose from a rich selection of regional meat preparations: Braised Oxtail in a hot and sticky jus from Goa, East Indian Pork Sambari, Kerala-style Ammini’s Duck Curry, Naga Galho (a rice porridge served with King chilli chutney and pork innards curry) and an Anglo-Indian Dilli Carrot Toffee Pudding. Pair your meal with a festive Canteen Egg Nog (dark rum, winter spices, vanilla, eggs and cream).—VC

The special Christmas menu is available from 12 to 31 December, for lunch and dinner. For reservations, call 022-49666666

JOLLY CHRISTMAS AT THE PERMIT ROOM, BENGALURU

The Richmond Town gastro-pub is known for its delightful bar foods with a Southern twist, so how could their Christmas menu be any different? The Permit Room add their own spin on Christmas classics—jumbo poached prawns served with idiyappams, mutton cutlets, baked pumpkin with yoghurt and peanut filling, Kerala-style roast duck with appams and Dulce de Leche Pazham Pori. Beverages include mulled wine and a punchy rum cocktail with chocolate, fresh cream, apple juice, cashew and spice powder.—SD

For reservations, call: +91 90191 13388

FAMILY REVELRY AT ANNAMAYA, DELHI

The European food hall at Andaz Delhi has an array of festive meals and offerings aimed at families and children. In the days leading up to Christmas, the restaurant is offering a DIY kit for families to make their own gingerbread house. Sit down for a curated dinner on 24 or 25 December or settle down for a leisurely meal on Christmas morning with the Naughty or Nice brunch. Get your fill of butternut squash soup with sage and coconut foam, roasted fish with gongura leaves, jaggery and plantain leaves, and turkey roulade with berry compote and brussel sprouts while carol singers perform in the background.—SD

For reservations, call +91 85888 04222

Page turner

Every Breath (Hachette India, ₹399)

Every Breath is vintage Nicholas Sparks. At 36, Hope Anderson isn’t feeling too hopeful after breaking up with her boyfriend of six years. As she returns to North Carolina to take care of her ailing father, she meets Tru Walls, who has come from Zimbabwe to meet an American father he never knew he had. While their love story may seem inevitable, its complications are far from obvious. A perfect read to cosy up to on a winter’s afternoon.—SG