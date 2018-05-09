Learning patience and precision from cardboard crafting

Paytm vice-president Deepak Abbot works on a diorama. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

I have always been fascinated by architecture. As a child, I always sketched buildings, roads and construction vehicles while my friends drew mountains and faces. Sketching made way for doodling due to lack of time and I continued to use it as a stress-reliever. Several months ago, I ordered something from a shopping app and the product arrived in a big cardboard box. I didn’t throw away the box and decided to play with it. I got a craft knife and glue to build a house. Though the final outcome was nowhere close to what I had set out to make, it ignited something in me. I started watching YouTube videos on how to make cardboard models.

I collected the right tools and watched some more videos after making my initial models. One thing led to another and I started discovering the beauty of dioramas.

A diorama is a a model representing a scene with three-dimensional figures, either in miniature size or as a large-scale museum exhibit.

I looked at every object or bit of scenery and imagined a miniature version of it. I used stapler pins for skyscrapers, cables for bridges, foam board to make stadiums, and other household objects to add effects. I started adding effects by designing miniature trees, rocks, grass and sand picked from the roadside.

A completed diorama. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/MintPhoto: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

It has been six months and I have uncovered a new form of learning. While the output is always exciting, the process of building has taught me precision. Working on miniatures requires patience and attention to detail. I never imagined a hobby could lead to such behavioural changes in such a short period. My visualization and observation skills have definitely improved—now I observe everything around me minutely. Micro-planning is a skill-set one can develop while building dioramas.

Not only has this activity given me the joy of making something beautiful and artistic, it has helped me enhance my motor skills, concentration and organization skills. I believe I am equally using my left brain, which often gets neglected as we get busy in building tech products.

The brain is programmed to derive satisfaction and pleasure when you produce something visually attractive. Since there is a lot of hand movement and mental effort, this hobby allows me to use more real estate of the brain. Needless to say, it alleviates stress too as it requires extreme attention. A couple of hours spent building a model helps me to clear the mind.

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Another interesting aspect of building miniature models is that we break down a potentially large project into micro tasks. This leads to faster progress over a shorter time period and provides a sense of achievement. It is believed that this hobby is very useful for introverts or those with a quiet disposition.

I am discovering some wonderful projects by hobbyists around the world. I will develop this hobby and build even more detailed dioramas, and maybe extend this to building model railroads that could house all my dioramas. I find it a great way to unwind every weekend—and I strongly believe everyone must pick up a creative hobby to balance their hectic work life.

The tools required for making a diorama. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

How to get started

• Buy DIY kits that just require you to follow the printed instructions

• Watch videos on YouTube on scale models and dioramas

• Experiment with creating basic shapes using cardboard

• Use foam boards to create buildings and structures

• Buy miniature trees, figurines, scale model cars to add effects

• Graduate to advanced diorama kits which require greater precision

• Invest in basic tools like a cutting mat, a sharp cutter, a steel scale, foam boards 2mm thick, and markers

The writer is senior vice-president, Paytm.