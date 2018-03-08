Delhi gets ready for a weekend of theatre

The second edition of the Delhi Theatre Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in theatre to Delhi-NCR this weekend. “Newer patrons in Delhi hardly ever get to go to watch a play in the city. The idea behind the Delhi Theatre Festival is to expose the theatre environment to newer people, who possibly do not watch plays regularly,” says Prabhu Tony, chief operating officer, Alchemist Marketing and Talent Solutions, a marketing solutions company which is organising the festival. With eight shows of five different plays, the second edition is expected to be bigger than last year’s edition.

The three-day festival will take place in Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium and Gurugram’s Orana Conventions. The five plays include Dopehri, Ismat Apa Ke Naam, Kishan vs Kanhaiya, Last Over and Unfaithfully Yours.

Dopehri, written and directed by Pankaj Kapur, is a one-act play about an aeging man’s life and loneliness, trapped in a haveli in Lucknow. Motley Theatre’s Ismat Apa Ke Naam is based on three short stories by Ismat Chughtai. Starring theatre heavyweights Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Heeba Shah, this play focuses on the taboos and lives of rural women. Kishan Vs Kanhaiya stars Paresh Rawal as an atheist battling God amidst the madness of insurance companies, natural disasters, delusional godmen and a distressed businessman. Suketu Shah’s Last Over is a Hindi situational comedy revolving around a newly-married couple who wants to watch the cricket world cup finals between India and Pakistan. Unfaithfully Yours, starring television favourites Mona Singh and Rohit Roy, is the story of a couple who is having an extra-marital affair.

“People have seen these actors in movies and on television. However, this gives them the opportunity to see them perform live. The atmosphere and energy in a theatre is different and the viewers will see that themselves,” adds Tony.

The Delhi Theatre Festival will be held from 9-11 March, 7-8 pm. Shows will be held at the Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi, and Orana Conventions, Gurugram. Tickets, Rs500-3,000 available on in.bookmyshow.com.