Life In The Sloth Lane: Sloth tales

Life in The Sloth Lane—Slow Down And Smell The Hibiscus: By Lucy Cooke, Workman, $12.95 (around Rs850).

The Atlantic has described Lucy Cooke as the “Steven Spielberg of sloth filmmaking”. The award-winning TV producer, presenter and founder of the Sloth Appreciation Society is the author of the best-selling book A Little Book Of Sloth.

Her latest photo book, Life In The Sloth Lane, combines images of these adorable creatures with words of wisdom and inspiration on the joy of slowing down and appreciating the small things in life. These include quotes from Henry David Thoreau, Paulo Coelho, Elizabeth Gilbert and Emily Dickinson.