 Life In The Sloth Lane: Sloth tales - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Leisure

Life In The Sloth Lane: Sloth tales

A new photo book by award-winning TV producer and presenter Lucy Cooke features sloths and celebrates the joy of life in the slow lane
Last Published: Fri, Apr 20 2018. 02 47 PM IST
Nitin Sreedhar
Life in The Sloth Lane—Slow Down And Smell The Hibiscus: By Lucy Cooke, Workman, $12.95 (around Rs850).
Life in The Sloth Lane—Slow Down And Smell The Hibiscus: By Lucy Cooke, Workman, $12.95 (around Rs850).

The Atlantic has described Lucy Cooke as the “Steven Spielberg of sloth filmmaking”. The award-winning TV producer, presenter and founder of the Sloth Appreciation Society is the author of the best-selling book A Little Book Of Sloth.

Her latest photo book, Life In The Sloth Lane, combines images of these adorable creatures with words of wisdom and inspiration on the joy of slowing down and appreciating the small things in life. These include quotes from Henry David Thoreau, Paulo Coelho, Elizabeth Gilbert and Emily Dickinson.

First Published: Fri, Apr 20 2018. 02 47 PM IST
Topics: Sloths Lucy Cooke Animals Books Wildlife

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »