The Mint Planner, 22 December 2017

Delhi

Music

DJ Simz at Odeon Social

22 December

Winner of the Urbanatic Battle of DJs (India), DJ Simz will play hip hop, R&B and Bollywood-style music.

9.30pm. Odeon Complex, D-block, Connaught Place. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

A.R. Rahman Encore—The Concert With MTV

23 December

The legendary composer, singer and songwriter will perform as part of his multi-city tour.

7pm. Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Grand Trunk Road. Tickets, Rs3,500, Rs4,500, Rs8,000 and Rs12,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Around town

The Food For Thought Fest

23-24 December

Maneesh Baheti and Sonali Anand will host this event, which will include talks and discussions on culture and cuisine as well as cooking workshops.

Noon-10pm. The Plaza, DLF Place, Saket. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen

A work by Prabhakar Kolte.

Mumbai

Art

Troika

Ongoing

This show features the work of three of India’s most accomplished abstractionists: Ram Kumar, Prabhakar Kolte and Laxman Shreshtha.

11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Art Musings, 1, Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane (22163339).

Film

Amy

27 December

Amy is a documentary by Asif Kapadia on the life of musician Amy Winehouse. The film covers Winehouse’s

personal life, career and struggle with the substance abuse that eventually caused her death.

7pm. antiSOCIAL, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar Road (65226324). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Welcome Zindagi

24 December

This is the hilarious story of an energetic 102-year-old man who intends to break the record of a Chinese man who lived till 118. His 75-year-old son doesn’t share his enthusiasm for life.

3.30pm. Shivaji Mandir, NC Kelkar Road, Dadar West. Tickets, Rs250 and Rs350. available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Artist Varun Rao’s works.

Bengaluru

Around town

Bangalore Festiville

22-24 December

The three-day Christmas market will feature handcrafted and artisanal products, including home décor items, clothing and live music and food stalls.

11am-9pm. The LaLit Ashok, Kumara Krupa High Grounds. Entry, Rs50.

Theatre

Fish Tree Moon

Till 23 December

Masks, puppets and live music bring alive this children’s play about an odd group of creatures.

7.30pm (22 December) & 3.30pm/7.30pm (23 December). Ranga Shankara, 36/2 8th Cross II Phase, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Music

Bryden-Parth featuring Choral Riff

23 December

Bengaluru-based duo Bryden Lewis and Parth Chandiramani create a cross-genre experience with their fusion of Western and Indian classical music backed by The Choral Riff, a contemporary choir.

9pm. Opus , #26, Varthur Hobli, Harlur Road. Entry, free.

Art

An Art Exhibition For All

Till 30 December

From colourful pencil portraits to comic pen caricatures, self-taught artist Varun Rao’s debut exhibition consists of 25 works .

10am-10pm. Art Blend Café, HSR Layout. Price, Rs3,000-8,000.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Grand Theatre Festival

23-25 December

Theatre group Sayak will celebrate actor-director Meghnad Bhattacharya’s 50 years in the field with three popular productions .

6pm. Behala Sarat Sadan, Behala (9836067788).

Tickets, Rs100-250.

Art

Masterpieces 2017

Till 30 December

This annual exhibition features the work of masters like Jamini Roy and H.A.Gade.

Aakriti Art Gallery, 12/3A, Hungerford Street, (22893027).

Around town

The World’s Most Famous Painting

26 December

An illustrated lecture by art historian Manasij Majumder.

6.30pm. The Auditorium, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108-109, Southern Avenue (24666802).

By Indranil Bhoumik

A still from the dance drama Agathi.

Chennai

Around town

Spoonful Of Music

24 December

This evening will explore the unique connections between food and music through conversation.

6pm. The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Headliners

22 December

Popular stand-up artists Rohan Joshi and Sapan Verma come together to bring the best of comedy to stage.

7.30pm. Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Concert Hall, Harrington Road, Chetpet. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Dance

Agathi

24 December

Agathi, by the Apsaras Arts Dance Company, Singapore, sheds light on the plight of refugees. It takes its inspiration from poems by refugee children.

4.15pm. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada Street, Mylapore, Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Music

Christmas Eve with Nucleya

24 December

Bass musician and DJ, Nucleya, will perform at this concert, combining EDM with traditional Indian musical instruments.

8pm. Rendezvous, Nanakram Guda. Tickets, Rs800, Rs1,000 and Rs1,200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Art

Desire—Us

Till 2 January

This exhibition by A. Rajeswara Rao deals with tradition and modernity, and issues of gender. The 25 works have been created on acrylic sheets and canvas with cut paper and black ink.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Prices, starting from Rs75,000.

By Sohini Sen