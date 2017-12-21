The Mint Planner, 22 December 2017
Delhi
Music
DJ Simz at Odeon Social
22 December
Winner of the Urbanatic Battle of DJs (India), DJ Simz will play hip hop, R&B and Bollywood-style music.
9.30pm. Odeon Complex, D-block, Connaught Place. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
A.R. Rahman Encore—The Concert With MTV
23 December
The legendary composer, singer and songwriter will perform as part of his multi-city tour.
7pm. Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Grand Trunk Road. Tickets, Rs3,500, Rs4,500, Rs8,000 and Rs12,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Around town
The Food For Thought Fest
23-24 December
Maneesh Baheti and Sonali Anand will host this event, which will include talks and discussions on culture and cuisine as well as cooking workshops.
Noon-10pm. The Plaza, DLF Place, Saket. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Art
Troika
Ongoing
This show features the work of three of India’s most accomplished abstractionists: Ram Kumar, Prabhakar Kolte and Laxman Shreshtha.
11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Art Musings, 1, Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane (22163339).
Film
Amy
27 December
Amy is a documentary by Asif Kapadia on the life of musician Amy Winehouse. The film covers Winehouse’s
personal life, career and struggle with the substance abuse that eventually caused her death.
7pm. antiSOCIAL, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar Road (65226324). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre
Welcome Zindagi
24 December
This is the hilarious story of an energetic 102-year-old man who intends to break the record of a Chinese man who lived till 118. His 75-year-old son doesn’t share his enthusiasm for life.
3.30pm. Shivaji Mandir, NC Kelkar Road, Dadar West. Tickets, Rs250 and Rs350. available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Around town
Bangalore Festiville
22-24 December
The three-day Christmas market will feature handcrafted and artisanal products, including home décor items, clothing and live music and food stalls.
11am-9pm. The LaLit Ashok, Kumara Krupa High Grounds. Entry, Rs50.
Theatre
Fish Tree Moon
Till 23 December
Masks, puppets and live music bring alive this children’s play about an odd group of creatures.
7.30pm (22 December) & 3.30pm/7.30pm (23 December). Ranga Shankara, 36/2 8th Cross II Phase, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Music
Bryden-Parth featuring Choral Riff
23 December
Bengaluru-based duo Bryden Lewis and Parth Chandiramani create a cross-genre experience with their fusion of Western and Indian classical music backed by The Choral Riff, a contemporary choir.
9pm. Opus , #26, Varthur Hobli, Harlur Road. Entry, free.
Art
An Art Exhibition For All
Till 30 December
From colourful pencil portraits to comic pen caricatures, self-taught artist Varun Rao’s debut exhibition consists of 25 works .
10am-10pm. Art Blend Café, HSR Layout. Price, Rs3,000-8,000.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Theatre
Grand Theatre Festival
23-25 December
Theatre group Sayak will celebrate actor-director Meghnad Bhattacharya’s 50 years in the field with three popular productions .
6pm. Behala Sarat Sadan, Behala (9836067788).
Tickets, Rs100-250.
Art
Masterpieces 2017
Till 30 December
This annual exhibition features the work of masters like Jamini Roy and H.A.Gade.
Aakriti Art Gallery, 12/3A, Hungerford Street, (22893027).
Around town
The World’s Most Famous Painting
26 December
An illustrated lecture by art historian Manasij Majumder.
6.30pm. The Auditorium, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108-109, Southern Avenue (24666802).
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Around town
Spoonful Of Music
24 December
This evening will explore the unique connections between food and music through conversation.
6pm. The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Headliners
22 December
Popular stand-up artists Rohan Joshi and Sapan Verma come together to bring the best of comedy to stage.
7.30pm. Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Concert Hall, Harrington Road, Chetpet. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Dance
Agathi
24 December
Agathi, by the Apsaras Arts Dance Company, Singapore, sheds light on the plight of refugees. It takes its inspiration from poems by refugee children.
4.15pm. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada Street, Mylapore, Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Music
Christmas Eve with Nucleya
24 December
Bass musician and DJ, Nucleya, will perform at this concert, combining EDM with traditional Indian musical instruments.
8pm. Rendezvous, Nanakram Guda. Tickets, Rs800, Rs1,000 and Rs1,200, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Art
Desire—Us
Till 2 January
This exhibition by A. Rajeswara Rao deals with tradition and modernity, and issues of gender. The 25 works have been created on acrylic sheets and canvas with cut paper and black ink.
11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Prices, starting from Rs75,000.
By Sohini Sen