Burberry’s new laminated tartan trench.

Anindita Ghose

I’d want to look the part in Burberry’s new laminated tartan trench. It’s red, it’s sexy and it’s thoroughly impractical (but my superior cloud-chasing skills would more than make up for that).

Bhanuj Kappal

If I’m going to chase storms, I want to do it in storm chaser Sean Casey’s Tornado Intercept Vehicle (TIV). In 2013, Casey drove the TIV 2—which looks like a DIY batmobile that had an accident with a hovercraft—into a tornado in Kansas, capturing what it’s like to be inside the storm on camera. Imagine driving that in Mumbai’s monsoon.

Bibek Bhattacharya

If I was a cloud chaser, I’d love a car that flies, like a “carocopter”.

Neha Dara

Waterproof hairspray would be essential work gear, so I could enjoy the wind and pindrop-like water drops without having to worry about drying my long, curly locks all the time.

Nitin Sreedhar

I would want a futuristic self-fitting and self-drying raincoat, with a few waterproof pockets to keep some gadgets dry and handy.

Radhika Iyengar

I would capture the fleeting smell of rain in a bottle. The locals in Kanauj, Uttar Pradesh, are known for their skill in creating myriad fragrances, including the art of making mitti-attar (the scent of rain). Before I became a cloud chaser, I would head to Kanauj.

Pradip Kumar Saha

Cloud photography is addictive and it is easy to lose track of time and space. So I’d love to have a battery for my DSLR that doesn’t lose charge at all and a memory card that never runs out of space.

Shrabonti Bagchi

I’d see shapes in them. And stories. And songs. And rows and flows of angel hair. And ice-cream castles in the air. And feather canyons everywhere. Yes, I’ve looked at clouds that way too, Joni Mitchell.

SohinI Dey

Taking some inspiration from Jurassic World, I would build a gyrosphere. The glass walls would rainproof me without hindering a great view of the clouds.

Somak Ghoshal

If I were a cloud chaser, finally I’d have the perfect excuse to indulge in my obsession with Wellingtons: I’d get a pair each in all the colours of the rainbow for every day of the week.

Uday Bhatia

I’d load every AC/DC album from Highway To Hell to The Razors Edge on my iPod—a gale-force playlist for hurricane chasing.

Vatsala Chhibber

I wouldn’t go to work without a storm-muting device. Violent winds and flying cars are no trouble, but the sound of rolling thunder might send me in the opposite direction