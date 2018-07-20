‘If I were a cloud chaser...’
What would be the one must-have if we chased clouds instead of deadlines? The Lounge team makes a wish list
Anindita Ghose
I’d want to look the part in Burberry’s new laminated tartan trench. It’s red, it’s sexy and it’s thoroughly impractical (but my superior cloud-chasing skills would more than make up for that).
Bhanuj Kappal
If I’m going to chase storms, I want to do it in storm chaser Sean Casey’s Tornado Intercept Vehicle (TIV). In 2013, Casey drove the TIV 2—which looks like a DIY batmobile that had an accident with a hovercraft—into a tornado in Kansas, capturing what it’s like to be inside the storm on camera. Imagine driving that in Mumbai’s monsoon.
Bibek Bhattacharya
If I was a cloud chaser, I’d love a car that flies, like a “carocopter”.
Neha Dara
Waterproof hairspray would be essential work gear, so I could enjoy the wind and pindrop-like water drops without having to worry about drying my long, curly locks all the time.
Nitin Sreedhar
I would want a futuristic self-fitting and self-drying raincoat, with a few waterproof pockets to keep some gadgets dry and handy.
Radhika Iyengar
I would capture the fleeting smell of rain in a bottle. The locals in Kanauj, Uttar Pradesh, are known for their skill in creating myriad fragrances, including the art of making mitti-attar (the scent of rain). Before I became a cloud chaser, I would head to Kanauj.
Pradip Kumar Saha
Cloud photography is addictive and it is easy to lose track of time and space. So I’d love to have a battery for my DSLR that doesn’t lose charge at all and a memory card that never runs out of space.
Shrabonti Bagchi
I’d see shapes in them. And stories. And songs. And rows and flows of angel hair. And ice-cream castles in the air. And feather canyons everywhere. Yes, I’ve looked at clouds that way too, Joni Mitchell.
SohinI Dey
Taking some inspiration from Jurassic World, I would build a gyrosphere. The glass walls would rainproof me without hindering a great view of the clouds.
Somak Ghoshal
If I were a cloud chaser, finally I’d have the perfect excuse to indulge in my obsession with Wellingtons: I’d get a pair each in all the colours of the rainbow for every day of the week.
Uday Bhatia
I’d load every AC/DC album from Highway To Hell to The Razors Edge on my iPod—a gale-force playlist for hurricane chasing.
Vatsala Chhibber
I wouldn’t go to work without a storm-muting device. Violent winds and flying cars are no trouble, but the sound of rolling thunder might send me in the opposite direction
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- What ABB India’s performance in June quarter says about capex growth
- Bajaj Finance does well in Q1 even as competition hots up
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: The perils of being priced to perfection
- Higher cane price crushes hopes of sugar mills
- Market optimism before 2019 general election: History may not repeat itself