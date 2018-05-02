What parents can do to protect children from online hazards

It is important for parents to stay informed on the latest apps, social media platforms and slang used by children and teens. Photo: iStockphoto

Entrepreneur Noopur Raghunath, who has developed the digital parenting application eKAVACH, says parental-control software enables content filtering and safe search, monitors games and other applications, sends parents alerts for boundary breaches, and tracks children with geo location. Parents can monitor their children’s online activities by:

• Warning them about not clicking on links from strangers, not sharing personal information, location and photographs with strangers.

• Monitoring their browsing history and reviewing or resetting their privacy settings with consent.

• Staying informed on the latest apps, social media platforms and slang used by children and teens.

• Establishing rules about the amount of time children can spend online or on their devices.

• Watching for altered behaviour like excessive moodiness or secretiveness, changes in eating and sleeping patterns, and academic decline.