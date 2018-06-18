To eat healthier, outsource your everyday meal planning

The Diet founders Nimisha Iyer (left) and Preeti Gosain believe healthy food does not have to be boring. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Most healthy eating regimens fail because people don’t have the time to plan their meals, shop, and cook healthy. This is where The Diet, a Mumbai-based meal service, comes in. Started in 2017, it is out to break the myth that healthy food is boring.

The Diet’s USPs: The meals are freshly cooked and contain no colour, preservatives or added flavour. There is a new menu every day and it isn’t repeated in three months. All meals are calorie-counted and the menu is shared in advance, weekly.

The Diet serves Indian and international cuisines alternately, ranging from Asian and Mediterranean to European. Twice a week, it sends a healthy sweet treat too. Soon, it intends to begin Keto and Paleo meal services.

Some of the rules it follows are: balanced intake of “carbs-proteins-fats”, replacing bad fats with good ones, using only natural sugars and whole-wheat flour, and replacing butter with healthier ingredients.

People behind it: Founded by Preeti Gosain, a nutritionist who does not believe in compromising on taste buds to stay fit, and Nimisha Iyer, a former communications professional who faced health issues like hypothyroidism, high cholesterol, hormonal imbalance and weight gain. They have a team of eight.

How this works: You can order from its website, www.thediet.in. If you are sure about what you need, you can order directly, or if you need help deciding on a plan, you can request a call back by filling the form on the subscription plans page. The Diet doesn’t have an app yet.

The Diet’s meal plans are tailor-made for office-goers.

Delivery map: The Diet delivers subscription meals across Mumbai and Vashi till Goregaon East on the Western Line and Powai, Vikhroli on the Central Line. However, dinner and weekend delivery is in select locations only. The plans are tailor-made for office-goers; 90% of The Diet’s subscribers fall in this segment.

You can opt for five-day, 10-day or 20-day plans; some even subscribe to 30-day plans.

Cancelling a meal is allowed (it will be carried forward) till 8pm the previous day. Delivery locations are usually fixed but can be changed, as long as it is communicated 24 hours in advance. For example, they have a customer who works two days out of Andheri and remaining days from home at Marine Lines, so the meals are delivered accordingly.

Offer alert: The service reduces delivery charges if a few people from the same office subscribe.

Subscriber says: “I love the food by The Diet. Quality of food is outstanding, the food is healthy, and I love the variety and the flexibility offered about rescheduling my meals due to my extensive travelling. Fantastic packaging, easy to carry as well,” says Pankaj Anand, a lifestyle and travel photographer

Takeaway: “If you like variety in your meal and wish to eat exotic dishes made in a healthy way, try it out. Also, these are perfect for office eating as meals are packaged conveniently and the portion size is just perfect for one person,” says Nimisha Iyer

Price points: Range from ₹3,360-4,700 for a 20-day subscription of one meal a day (excluding delivery charges of ₹50 per meal, or ₹1,000 for 20 meals, and GST).

Order this:

Zoodle Bowl: A healthy, guilt-free alternative for pasta lovers that is made of zucchini instead of refined flour.

Chipotle Bowl: White rice is replaced with brown rice and mozzarella is substituted with a small amount of feta and cottage cheese.

Lasagna: Instead of lasagna sheets made from semolina or flour, sliced zucchini is used. The white sauce is made using whole-wheat flour and cottage cheese substitutes cheese.

Order at Office looks at healthy meal delivery services.