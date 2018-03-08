The Mint Planner, 9 March 2018
Latest News »
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
- Narendra Modi calls for swift APMC reforms to benefit farmers
- Facebook data breach: Govt planning long-term strategy to secure data on Indians
- Asia’s dollar problem just got worse
- India may not be exempt from higher US steel import tariffs
Delhi
Around town | Women Writer Festival
10 March
Sheila Dikshit, Aneela Zeb Babar, Gurmehar Kaur, Shaili Chopra, Kanchana Banerjee, Adite Banerjie, Bhaavna Arora, Kiran Manral and Rituparna Chatterjee, among others, will be part of this festival.
11am. Instituto Cervantes Nueva, Connaught Place. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town | Horn OK Please
9-11 March
The third edition of this food truck festival will feature Koyla Kebabs, Nayaab Kitchen, Oh So Stoned and Baker Confidential, among others.
Noon-10pm. JLN Stadium, Bhisham Pitamah Marg, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Colony. Tickets, Rs150 and Rs250, available on www.nearbuy.com
Music | Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival
Till 10 March
Musicians such as Bombay Jayashri, Kalapini Komkali, Pandit Jasraj and Debashish Bhattacharya are performing at the 71st edition of this concert.
6.30pm, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Art | Vibrant Rajasthan
9-10 March
Priyanka Banerjee will showcase her paintings of Rajasthan in watercolour on paper, acrylics on canvas, and soft pastels. The paintings feature embellished camels, jharokhas and havelis.
10am-6pm. India Habitat Centre, near Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Around town | Across The Universe: Beatles In India
15 March
The Royal Opera House, Mumbai and Avid Learning will present a panel discussion and performance to mark the launch of Ajoy Bose’s new book, Across The Universe: The Beatles In India. The book traces the path The Beatles took to India and their encounters with Hollywood actor Mia Farrow, Japanese performance artist Yoko Ono, and the Indian gurus Pandit Ravi Shankar and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
This will be followed by a performance by local rockers Devieka and Suresh Bhojwani, who will perform a selection of Beatles numbers.
6pm. Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg. RSVP at 9769937710.
Around town | Swinging It Up With Isheeta Chakrvarty
15 March
During an evening of jazz, Isheeta Chakrvarty and her band will perform the music of composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Antonio Carlos Jobim. She will be accompanied by Christos Yerolatsitis on piano, Aron Nyiro on drums, Gianluca Liberatore on acoustic bass and Shirish Malhotra on tenor saxophone.
7pm. Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, Colaba. Tickets, Rs750 and Rs500, available at the venue and on www.bookmyshow. com
Theatre | Aaj Rang Hai
10 March
Beni, an ageing singer, is a problem-solver in her locality. She offers advice on many a dilemma, quoting Sufi musician Hazrat Amir Khusrau.
7pm. NCPA. Tickets, Rs300, Rs400, Rs800 and Rs1,000, available at the venue and on www.bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Music | The Tapi Project
11 March
This contemporary folk band from Surat comprises lyricist Yogi on guitar, Swati on vocals and Shruti Box, Gaurav on percussion and Anand on guitars, keyboards and backing vocals.
8.30pm. blueFROG, #3, Church Street. Tickets, Rs249, available on In.bookmyshow.com.
Theatre | Chitraa—A Tale Of Love
10 March
This play is an English adaptation based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story about a warrior princess who falls in love with Arjuna while he is in exile. It has been directed by short film-maker Prataya Saha and actor Shatarupa Bhattacharyya.
5pm/7.30pm. Alliance Française, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs249, available on In.bookmyshow.com.
Music | David Helbock Trio
9-11 March
The trio, featuring Raphael Preuschl on bass ukulele and Reinhold Schmölzer on drums, is led by the award-winning Austrian pianist David Helbock, whose compositions are inspired by different cultures.
9.30pm. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.
Film | Bangalore Queer Film Festival
9-11 March
The festival will screen 88 films from 30 countries, including a selection curated for the Berlin Film Festival.
9am-10pm. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. For details, visit www.blrqueerfilmfest. com
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Theatre | Jera
14 March
The protagonists in this psychological thriller include a police officer posted in the remote countryside and a writer stuck in a creative lull.
6.30pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs200. For details, call 9830042004.
Art | Elements And Fragments
Till 26 March
The Victoria Memorial Hall and Ekalokam Trust for Photography, Tiruvannamalai, are presenting this exhibition of photographs from Project 365 Tiruvannamalai, an initiative to create and preserve visuals of Indian culture. This features the landscape, culture and lifestyle of south India.
10am-5pm. Portrait Gallery, Victoria Memorial Hall.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Art | Women@rt
Till 15 March
In celebration of Women’s Day, the Forum Art Gallery is hosting this exhibition of works created by women. The artists include Asma Menon, Clare Arni, Manisha Raju, Shalini Biswajit and Thejomaye Menon. The 20 works are in mixed media, covering themes ranging from nature to mythology and human emotions.
10.30am-6.30pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596).
Around town | Ugadi Festival
Till 11 March
This festival, celebrating the Telugu new year Ugadi, is showcasing the culture of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through folk arts and crafts. There are folk performances by Lambadi and Mathuri dancers, as well as stalls displaying silver filigree and leather crafts.
10am. DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (24462435). Tickets, Rs50 and Rs100.
Theatre | Y Vs W
11 March
Chennai Art Theatre is presenting a modern-day twist to the classic tale of the legendary love story of Satyavan and Savitri, and the way she fights off the god of death to save her husband’s life. The story is adapted by Chandrasekar and directed by Hari Ramakrishnan.
7pm. Sivagami Petachi Auditorium, Luz Church Road, Alwarpet. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs200, available on In.bookmyshow.com.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Music | Makhdoom
9 March
Hyderabad-based Makhdoom was a writer and poet of great sensitivity. Singer Adnan Salem, under the direction of Anwar Moazzam, will explore Makhdoom’s poems and ghazals.
7.30pm. Lamakaan. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre | Ek Kahani Suno
15 March
Ratna Pathak Shah performs Ismat Chughtai’s Mughal Bachcha. It is the story of an eccentric man and his “fair and lovely” wife. This is part of the eighth anniversary celebrations of Lamakaan. Hindi, 2 hours.
7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Sohini Sen
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors