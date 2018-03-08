The Mint Planner, 9 March 2018

Delhi

Around town | Women Writer Festival

10 March

Sheila Dikshit, Aneela Zeb Babar, Gurmehar Kaur, Shaili Chopra, Kanchana Banerjee, Adite Banerjie, Bhaavna Arora, Kiran Manral and Rituparna Chatterjee, among others, will be part of this festival.

11am. Instituto Cervantes Nueva, Connaught Place. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town | Horn OK Please

9-11 March

The third edition of this food truck festival will feature Koyla Kebabs, Nayaab Kitchen, Oh So Stoned and Baker Confidential, among others.

Noon-10pm. JLN Stadium, Bhisham Pitamah Marg, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Colony. Tickets, Rs150 and Rs250, available on www.nearbuy.com

Music | Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival

Till 10 March

Musicians such as Bombay Jayashri, Kalapini Komkali, Pandit Jasraj and Debashish Bhattacharya are performing at the 71st edition of this concert.

6.30pm, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Art | Vibrant Rajasthan

9-10 March

Priyanka Banerjee will showcase her paintings of Rajasthan in watercolour on paper, acrylics on canvas, and soft pastels. The paintings feature embellished camels, jharokhas and havelis.

10am-6pm. India Habitat Centre, near Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Around town | Across The Universe: Beatles In India

15 March

The Royal Opera House, Mumbai and Avid Learning will present a panel discussion and performance to mark the launch of Ajoy Bose’s new book, Across The Universe: The Beatles In India. The book traces the path The Beatles took to India and their encounters with Hollywood actor Mia Farrow, Japanese performance artist Yoko Ono, and the Indian gurus Pandit Ravi Shankar and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

This will be followed by a performance by local rockers Devieka and Suresh Bhojwani, who will perform a selection of Beatles numbers.

6pm. Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg. RSVP at 9769937710.

Around town | Swinging It Up With Isheeta Chakrvarty

15 March

During an evening of jazz, Isheeta Chakrvarty and her band will perform the music of composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Antonio Carlos Jobim. She will be accompanied by Christos Yerolatsitis on piano, Aron Nyiro on drums, Gianluca Liberatore on acoustic bass and Shirish Malhotra on tenor saxophone.

7pm. Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, Colaba. Tickets, Rs750 and Rs500, available at the venue and on www.bookmyshow. com

Theatre | Aaj Rang Hai

10 March

A scene from ‘Aaj Rang Hai’.

Beni, an ageing singer, is a problem-solver in her locality. She offers advice on many a dilemma, quoting Sufi musician Hazrat Amir Khusrau.

7pm. NCPA. Tickets, Rs300, Rs400, Rs800 and Rs1,000, available at the venue and on www.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

Music | The Tapi Project

11 March

The Tapi Project.

This contemporary folk band from Surat comprises lyricist Yogi on guitar, Swati on vocals and Shruti Box, Gaurav on percussion and Anand on guitars, keyboards and backing vocals.

8.30pm. blueFROG, #3, Church Street. Tickets, Rs249, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Theatre | Chitraa—A Tale Of Love

10 March

This play is an English adaptation based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story about a warrior princess who falls in love with Arjuna while he is in exile. It has been directed by short film-maker Prataya Saha and actor Shatarupa Bhattacharyya.

5pm/7.30pm. Alliance Française, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs249, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Music | David Helbock Trio

9-11 March

The trio, featuring Raphael Preuschl on bass ukulele and Reinhold Schmölzer on drums, is led by the award-winning Austrian pianist David Helbock, whose compositions are inspired by different cultures.

9.30pm. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Film | Bangalore Queer Film Festival

9-11 March

The festival will screen 88 films from 30 countries, including a selection curated for the Berlin Film Festival.

9am-10pm. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. For details, visit www.blrqueerfilmfest. com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre | Jera

14 March

The protagonists in this psychological thriller include a police officer posted in the remote countryside and a writer stuck in a creative lull.

6.30pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs200. For details, call 9830042004.

Art | Elements And Fragments

Till 26 March

The Victoria Memorial Hall and Ekalokam Trust for Photography, Tiruvannamalai, are presenting this exhibition of photographs from Project 365 Tiruvannamalai, an initiative to create and preserve visuals of Indian culture. This features the landscape, culture and lifestyle of south India.

10am-5pm. Portrait Gallery, Victoria Memorial Hall.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Art | Women@rt

Till 15 March

A painting by artist Manisha Raju.

In celebration of Women’s Day, the Forum Art Gallery is hosting this exhibition of works created by women. The artists include Asma Menon, Clare Arni, Manisha Raju, Shalini Biswajit and Thejomaye Menon. The 20 works are in mixed media, covering themes ranging from nature to mythology and human emotions.

10.30am-6.30pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596).

Around town | Ugadi Festival

Till 11 March

This festival, celebrating the Telugu new year Ugadi, is showcasing the culture of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through folk arts and crafts. There are folk performances by Lambadi and Mathuri dancers, as well as stalls displaying silver filigree and leather crafts.

10am. DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (24462435). Tickets, Rs50 and Rs100.

Theatre | Y Vs W

11 March

Chennai Art Theatre is presenting a modern-day twist to the classic tale of the legendary love story of Satyavan and Savitri, and the way she fights off the god of death to save her husband’s life. The story is adapted by Chandrasekar and directed by Hari Ramakrishnan.

7pm. Sivagami Petachi Auditorium, Luz Church Road, Alwarpet. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs200, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Music | Makhdoom

9 March

Hyderabad-based Makhdoom was a writer and poet of great sensitivity. Singer Adnan Salem, under the direction of Anwar Moazzam, will explore Makhdoom’s poems and ghazals.

7.30pm. Lamakaan. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre | Ek Kahani Suno

15 March

Ratna Pathak Shah performs Ismat Chughtai’s Mughal Bachcha. It is the story of an eccentric man and his “fair and lovely” wife. This is part of the eighth anniversary celebrations of Lamakaan. Hindi, 2 hours.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen