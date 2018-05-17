 Marriage is a comedy of errors - Livemint
Marriage is a comedy of errors

The play ‘Wrong Number’ stars well-known names like Rakesh Bedi, Tanaaz Irani, Delnaaz Irani, Avtar Gill, Kishwar Merchant, and Rahul Bhuchar
Last Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 11 06 PM IST
Sohini Sen
Wrong Number, directed by theatre and television director Raman Kumar, delves into the lives and loves of three married couples

Marriage is never a bed of roses. But throw in a small dose of misunderstanding and an extra-marital affair, and you might well end up with a comedy of errors. Wrong Number, directed by theatre and television director Raman Kumar, delves into the lives and loves of three married couples.

“What is also exciting is that we have created a set where you will be able to view the situations in two different houses at the same time. So, along with a comedy of errors, it will also be a comedy of dialogues,” says Kumar.

The play stars well-known names like Rakesh Bedi, Tanaaz Irani, Delnaaz Irani, Avtar Gill, Kishwar Merchant, and Rahul Bhuchar.

After its debut in Delhi, the play will travel to Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai before going overseas.

Wrong Numberwill play on 20 May, 4pm and 7pm, at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs850, Rs1,000 and Rs2,000, available on Bookmyshow.com

First Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 10 34 PM IST
