Gig Watch: Prabh Deep

There’s nobody on the Indian independent music scene quite like Prabh Deep, the 24-year-old Punjabi rapper from Delhi. A veteran of the Capital’s hip hop scene, he is widely recognized as one of the best emcees in the country, blessed with a uniquely dynamic voice and a penchant for tongue-twisting lyricism. His 2017 debut album Class-Sikh—a collaboration with prolific beatmaker Sez—is an intimate and poignant portrait of life as a poor kid in the drug-and-violence-infested back alleys of Tilak Nagar. It’s also the best hip hop record to come out of the country in years. Prabh Deep is well known for his explosive live shows, and you can rest assured that he’ll be turning it up to eleven when he takes to the stage in Mumbai today.

When & where

Prabh Deep plays at Levi’s Lounge, Mumbai, at 9pm on 2 June. Entry is free, but you will need to RSVP at www.insider.in

Lounge low-down

Keep an ear open for the as-yet-unreleased cut Vekhi Ja, in which Prabh Deep brings his A-game as he lays down a challenge for his desi rap contemporaries. The song also features a Sez beat so good that dancing to it is an almost Pavlovian response.