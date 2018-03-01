The colours of spring

Celebrate Holi with friends and family at these events in your city.

One festival where you can let your hair down is Holi, which also marks the advent of spring. We list events in your city that offer good food and music you can enjoy with friends and family.

Bengaluru

This Holi brunch spread includes festive delicacies such as gujiyas, samosas, jalebis, puran poli, colourful cocktails, and varieties of thandai.

4 March, 12.30-3.30pm. BG’s Poolside Bar and Grill, Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru. Meal for one, Rs1,699 (without alcohol), Rs2,199 (with alcohol), Rs2,599 (with sparkling wine) and Rs4,099 (with Champagne), plus taxes.

Delhi

Gather your friends and get into the spirit of Holi with pitchers of thandai. Indulge in gujiyas and a special desi menu comprising papdi chaat, khasta matar kachoris, bedmi puris with raseele aloo, and more.

Till 4 March. Monkey Bar, Plot No.11, Commercial Complex, Pocket C6 and 7, Vasant Kunj. Food starting at Rs180, plus taxes.

HoliYapa 2018, a day-long celebration, will include musical performances, rain dance, and food. DJ Hemz will play electronic dance music, Bollywood and hip hop; DJ Ttanuj will play retro and Punjabi, and Dj Oshin, dub-step and hip hop.

2 March, 10am. The Junction, Hauz Khas. Tickets, Rs1,500, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Chennai

Set over a 25,000 sq. ft area with multiple arenas for live music, dance performances, live dhols and rain dances, Rang De will also have food counters serving local delights, with special Holi street foods like gujiya, kachori and mathri.

2 March, 9am. Hotel Radha Regent, J N Salai, Arumbakkam. Tickets, Rs499, Rs599, Rs999 and Rs1,099, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Mumbai

This weekend-long buffet will offer Maharashtrian favourites such as puran poli, dahi vada, thandai and shahi tukda.

Till 4 March, brunch only on Sunday. Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Goregaon East. Meal for one, Rs1,750 (lunch), Rs2,250 (brunch), and Rs2,800 (brunch with alcohol), plus taxes. For details, call 9004661082.

Savour mouth-watering delicacies like Murg Pahadi Tikka, Crispy Fish Cutlet, Rajma Tamatar and Murg Sufiyani Biryani and top this up with a decadent dessert like Blueberry Panna Cotta, or phirni and gujiya.

3 March. Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi. Meal for one, Rs1,050 and Rs1,400 (with alcohol), plus taxes. For details, call 8879788892.