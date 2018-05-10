Planning a home-cooked meal

Plan your meals without losing out on nutrients. Photo: iStockphoto

How often do you order in or eat out just because you are too tired to cook after work? Well, meal planning is a simple way to get out of a habit that leaves your pocket lighter and you, heavier. “Every Sunday, I go over the fridge, freezer and pantry and plan my menu with whatever is available in the house. I cut all my veggies, onions, tomatoes and freeze them. I prepare tadka and keep it ready for the week (you don’t need to freeze this),” says food blogger Prateebha Chan, who has been using this method for seven years.

What not to freeze

Dry vegetable curries: Dry curries and fries do not freeze well. They get soggy.

Eggs: The texture might not be what you are used to if you freeze a cooked egg.

Photo: iStockphoto

Milk: While this can be frozen if you’re going to use it in curries, frozen milk doesn’t taste or look the same in coffee/tea.

What can be frozen

Cooked lentil: Freeze it in small batches. When you are ready to make sambar or a lentil-based meal, keep one portion outside a few hours earlier and use once it’s thawed.

Vegetables: Cut vegetables like beans as soon as you’re home from the grocery store and store them in the fridge. That way you won’t lose the nutritional value

Curries: Curries freeze well unless you have dumplings (such as malai kofta) in them.

Chutney: You can freeze chutney, which goes well with dosas, idlis, even rotis.