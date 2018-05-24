This customized iPhone is four times the price of the original

At 16.2mm and 260g, the iPhone X Tesla is a lot thicker and bulkier than the original, which measures 7.7mm and weighs 174g.

The latest offering from Russian accessories maker Caviar, known for its ultra-expensive products, is a customized Apple iPhone X with a solar charger permanently attached to the back. Named the iPhone X Tesla in honour of Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk, the gadget’s 64 GB variant costs $4,600 (around Rs3.13 lakh), which makes it around four times more expensive than the standard iPhone X ($1,000). The 256 GB variant of the iPhone X Tesla costs $4,829.

According to Caviar’s website, this is a limited-edition variant with only 999 units. Fittingly enough, the first unit will be gifted to Musk. The rest are available on the Caviar website and come with a one-year warranty and free shipping.

At 16.2mm and 260g, the iPhone X Tesla is a lot thicker and bulkier than the original, which measures 7.7mm and weighs 174g. Caviar claims the case is shockproof and water-resistant up to 1m. The main frame is made of carbon while the area around the camera has a gold-plated finish, with Tesla Limited Edition inscribed on it. The area underneath it includes the solar panel, which will tap and convert sunlight to charge the iPhone X’s battery. However, Caviar doesn’t mention how long the solar panel will take to fully charge the case and the iPhone X.