Laugh out loud this weekend in Delhi

Comedian Abijit Ganguly.

Laughter, they say, is the best medicine. So, head to this festival of comedy. In its first year, BAK BAK—Delhi’s LEGIT Comedy Festival, will be held this weekend, with three shows daily.

Eighteen artists will be taking the stage, including Urooj Ashfaq, Siddharth Dudeja and Abijit Ganguly. Raghav Mandava, comedian and founder of Cheese Monkey Mafia, a group in the arts and entertainment space, selected the artists.

“The comedy audience has been growing in the last three-four years in India. However, if you look at it, it is scattered all over the cities—some pubs, some independent gigs, etc. We are bringing a whole bunch of comics together and giving them the same time no matter how much experience they have, or how many followers they have garnered over time,” says Digant Sharma, festival organizer.

Sharma says the show will will not be broadcast. “This means the stand-up comics can speak their minds without any pressure.”

BAK BAK—Delhi’s LEGIT Comedy Festival will be held on 28-29 April at the NCUI (National Cooperative Union of India) Auditorium, Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg.Tickets, Rs299 and Rs499, available on In.bookmyshow.com.