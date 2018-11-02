Diwali Special: Baby, you’re a fire starter

Bang, whoosh, crackle, hiss, sputter, whizz—imagine Diwali without firecrackers. It’s not quite the festival of lights without these, is it? But our once-favourite part of the festival is steadily turning into a modern-day challenge. Between the loud blasts and smoke that leaves throats sore and eyes stinging for days after, fireworks are losing their sizzle.

This festive season we have an effective albeit whimsical solution—eschew bursting firecrackers in favour of looking like one. After all, dressing up for Diwali is a tradition just as important. Rethink the element of bling and take your cues from this list for a new look this festive season.

Silver surfer

Michael Kors

Metallic outfits in hues of silver and pewter are the brightest trends on the catwalk this season, and also identical to the colour of the phooljhadi, or sparkler. Opt for slim silhouettes like this mini dress from Michael Kors’ resort 2019 line to channel the sparkler in you.

Fountain of light

Rajesh Pratap Singh

The classic A-line cut, be it a lehnga set or a tea-dress, bears an unmistakable resemblance to an anar or fountain cracker. Rajesh Pratap Singh’s androgynous blue overlay shows off the silhouette at its best, with zardozi and waterfall drapes.

Blaze of glory

Gaurav Gupta

The rainbow lights (a homage to the queer community) on this conceptual design by Gupta are inspired by a celebratory spirit, and reminiscent of the trail of light left by rockets in the night sky.

Diamonds in the sky

Balmain

Two-toned outfits overlaid with gold ornamentation are akin to colourful peony rockets. This fringed dress from Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2018 line is a live firework.

String Cracker

Shivan & Narresh

A head-to-toe red ensemble cinched at the waist is an instant reminder of the typically Indian ladi crackers. Skip staple Indianwear for a statement jumpsuit, like this Spring/Summer 2019 Shivan & Narresh number.

Circle of style

Amit Aggarwal

Imagine a chakri (ground spinner) ablaze. The 3D embellishments on this outfit from Amit Aggarwal’s new couture collection is the closest you can come to that.

Bright spark

Abraham & Thakore

What’s Diwali without a golden ensemble to match the sparkle? This two-piece festive set from designer duo Abraham & Thakore offers a polished take on festive bling.