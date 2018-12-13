How an investment banker fuelled his food dream

Sameer Seth says listening to his instinct changed his life.

One of the names behind The Bombay Canteen, a celebrated Indian food café and bar in Mumbai, Sameer Seth might have been on a completely different career path had he not followed his passion for food and hospitality. The banker-turned-restaurateur talks about how listening to his gut instinct changed his life.

The false start

After completing his MBA at Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Seth made his way to Citibank in Mumbai, which had a two-year management associate training programme. Soon after, he was placed as a credit analyst with its mortgage division. “I don’t think there was an overarching reason to get into banking; I just thought that it was a good place to start my career,” says Seth, who was also partly influenced by the fact that most of his family members had longstanding corporate careers.

The switch

After spending close to three years at Citibank, Seth realized that he wasn’t enjoying his role and neither did he feel motivated by the work environment. “This triggered the need for a change,” he adds. Since he always had an interest in food and a keenness for the hospitality industry, Seth approached the owners of a restaurant company in Delhi who agreed to take him on. “This step involved a lot of hard conversations and deliberation. I still remember my grandmom saying, “Bank chodke, parathe bechne ja rahe ho (you will quit the bank to sells parathas),” Seth recalls. But he stuck with his gut and went on to spend three years with the company. “In the first six to eight months, I helped open three restaurants in Delhi and then spent the next three years shutting seven. It was the start of a roller-coaster ride into the industry and I got a gamut of experiences with them. It also set me on a path of understanding myself and what I wanted to do as well,” Seth adds.

Turning point

While Seth always knew that he wanted to do something on his own, he realized that he didn’t have the requisite know-how back then. “This business is full of ups and downs and never having seen entrepreneurship in my family or up close, I realized I had to hone my skills further,” he explains. In 2010, Seth joined Cornell University’s one-year Master of Management in Hospitality programme in New York. It was there that one of his professors suggested that he look for operational roles within the F&B (food and beverage) industry. “So far, I had been handling marketing and finance roles but to understand the nuts and bolts of the business, I started looking for operational roles,” says Seth, who went on to work with award-winning chef Daniel Boulud as a manager at Bar Boulud in New York City and was also part of the team for North End Grill owned by famed New York City restaurateur, Danny Meyer. “From doing something as mundane as taking inventory to dealing with The New York Times critic, I got involved with every aspect of running a restaurant,” says Seth of his experience at North End Grill. But most importantly, Seth’s three-year stay in New York brought him in contact with Yash Bhanage, a classmate from Cornell. The duo went on to open The Bombay Canteen along with Floyd Cardoz, who was then the executive chef at North End Grill, and is now the culinary director at The Bombay Canteen.

‘Gain some exposure’

Having spent more than 10 years in the industry now, Seth marvels at the fact that he still feels the same energy and excitement today. Stepping into the unknown is always daunting but his advice to people who are contemplating a future in the hospitality industry is to gain some exposure first. “Lots of restaurants will allow you to stage [intern] with them which lets you deep dive into the business and make an informed decision whether it’s for you or not,” advises Seth. Interestingly, 10% of Hunger Inc. Hospitality’s (parent firm of The Bombay Canteen) 180-strong team didn’t have any hospitality or culinary background when they started out.

Learning from the past

Seth believes that following a non-traditional path to hospitality had its advantages. “Banking gave me grounding in the workings of business. At Citibank, I was dealing with real estate in the credit division and nowhere else is a 23-year-old trained to look into the legal minutiae of a lease or land sale document which is very useful given that it’s an important part of what we do in the restaurant business,” he explains. But, at the end of the day, as Seth says, banking is about doing the same thing day in and day out—something that he doesn’t miss at all. “When you enter the restaurant during service, there’s this rush of energy to get things done. And every day is different,” he says.

The Switch is a series that traces the journey of people who have made 180-degree career changes.