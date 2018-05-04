A ringside seat to a royal affair

If you’re travelling to the UK this month, you are likely to find the entire country throbbing with royal wedding excitement. Like everyone else, travel brands too are pulling out all the stops, with royal wedding-themed packages and special tours. Here’s where you can live like a royal.

Shangri-La Hotel At The Shard

TĪNG restaurant on level 35 of the Shangri-La Hotel At The Shard, London, is offering a Royal Botanical Afternoon Tea with a stunning view of the city. On the menu is roast chicken and myrtle sandwich, taking a cue from Prince Harry’s proposal over a roast chicken dinner. Myrtle, a symbol of love and matrimony, has featured in every royal bouquet since 1840. Royal Botanical Afternoon Tea is priced at £60 (around Rs5,500).

Shangri-la.com/london/shangrila

Hotel Café Royal

Located just minutes from Buckingham Palace, Hotel Café Royal is an ideal central London location to enjoy the royal festivities. The Regent Royal Wedding package includes a stay in the Regent Suite and a private, guided limousine visit to the wedding venue. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Windsor Castle, where the wedding will be held at St George’s Chapel. In addition, there’s a VIP shopping experience at various Royal Warrant holders such as Fortnum & Mason, Garrards (jewellers), Lock & Co. (hatters), etc. The Regent Royal Wedding package starts from £2,600 per night.

Hotelcaferoyal.com

Royal hot spots

Visit a few of the couple’s favourite restaurants in London like Bunga Bunga in Battersea for pizzas, Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone for cocktails, and The Sands End gastropub in Fulham for a Sunday roast. The Windsor & Eton Brewery has come up with a special pale ale to mark the wedding. In true transatlantic fashion, “Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot” has been brewed with barley from the Windsor farm combined with hops from the American West coast. And while you may not get a taste of the wedding cake baked by Claire Ptak, you can certainly drop in at her Violet bakery in Hackney.

Violetcakes.com

Weekend Away

Located in Edinburgh, The Dunstane Houses is an atmospheric hotel housed in two twin-set Victorian townhouses dating back to 1852. Begin your stay with a royal-themed tea featuring the queen’s favourites—egg mayo and cucumber finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and a pot of Earl Grey tea. Then follow the suitably kilted resident guide Andy The Highlander on a royal day tour of Edinburgh. End the day with a Scottish dinner and whiskey tasting at the hotel’s Ba’ Bar. The Live Like A Royal package starts from £475 per night. Thedunstane.com